Mum pleads guilty to attacking her neighbour in the head with electric drill

She screamed “I'm gonna kill you” before the terrifying assault.

A young mother has been jailed for five years in Manchester after she attacked her disabled neighbour in the head with a Black and Decker electric drill.

Jade Kent, 31, barged into the woman’s home before pinning her to her seat using her foot and shoving the builder’s drill into her skull.

“Please stop, I’m disabled,” a court heard the victim cried.

After turning the power tool on, the woman curled up in a ball but suffered terrible wounds to her neck.

Despite telling Kent that she had disabilities and pleading with her to stop, the young mum continued to attack the victim before running home.

Kent was originally charged with attempted murder but has since pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and burglary.

She was jailed last week for five years and four months at Manchester Crown Court.

Prosecutor Geoff Whelan said that at around 7am on May 29 last year, the woman, who uses a mobility scooter, was woken to the sounds of screaming outside her house.

Electric drill

Kent, known to be responsible for anti-social behaviour in the street, was outside complaining about a car and demanding it be moved.

She was shouting: “Come outside. F*cking come outside and see what happens,” the court heard.

The woman told her to go home and go to bed, but Kent, who appeared drunk, continued to shout.

Later that morning, the victim's partner saw a silver Audi covered in paint parked outside Kent’s house.

When he later took the dog for a walk with his nephew he came across Kent and an argument developed regarding a text the boy had allegedly sent to her daughter, during which she called him a “f*cking little nonce.”

The man told her that the boy was only eight-years-old and told her to go home. Moments later CCTV showed Kent run from her house carrying an item, before bursting into the woman’s home.

“She said “What are you doing?” but before she could finish her sentence, the defendant just ran straight towards her shouting “I’m gonna f*cking kill you, you hear me?”

“The defendant thrust her knee into her abdomen forcing her backwards effectively pinning her in her seat. The defendant then brandished the power tool saying: “Have you seen this drill?”

“She then forced the drill against the back of her head just behind her ear. She then pushed the drill against her head and turned the drill on.”

The woman slouched into her seat to avoid the drill going into her skull.

Manchester Crown Court

During the struggle the drill slipped down to the woman’s neck where Kent continued to apply pressure.

Kent then dragged the woman to the floor by her hair, before throwing her into the kitchen where she stood over her and kicked her to the chest and stomach.

The woman curled up into a ball in an attempt to protect herself, pleading with Kent: “Please stop, I’m disabled”.

Despite her cries, Kent continued to attack her, kicking her to the stomach and stamping on her face, before fleeing.

Emergency services were called, and the police arrested Kent at her house.

The woman was left with multiple injuries including a 4cm wound to the side of her scalp, a cut to her neck, as well as bruising to her collar bone, face and neck.

In an emotive statement read before the court she said the attack had left her with permanent scars.

Kent was said to have previous convictions, the majority of which were committed when she was a youth.

In sentencing, Judge Nicholas Dean KC said: “You are someone who, when in drink or under the influence of alcohol, behaves in an antisocial manner. Your behaviour was inexcusable and horrific.

“The photographs of her injuries are shocking to behold.”

Kent, of Lees Street, Abbey Hey, was jailed for five years and four months, of which she will serve two thirds in prison.