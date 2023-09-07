Mum-of-four (37) who engaged in sex act with man in busy city park is jailed

Gardaí found Natasha Rice (37) asleep on the grass with her accomplice when they arrived but a search of his phone uncovered “graphic” pictures he had taken of their sexual activities

A mother-of-four who performed a sex act with a man in view of passers by in a busy Dublin park in broad daylight has been jailed for two months.

The alarm had been raised by a distressed bystander who called 999.

Rice had a previous conviction for indecent exposure in Northern Ireland after she was seen having sex on a Belfast street with a man in 2020.

In the latest incident, the accused, with an address at Parliament Street in central Dublin, pleaded guilty to offensive conduct of a sexual nature on September 22, 2021.

Dublin District Court heard it happened at Our Lady’s Park on Botanic Avenue in Drumcondra.

Detective Garda Eoin Morrison said he went to the small park by the river Tolka in response to a 999 call from a member of the public who had witnessed the pair “engaged in sexual activity.”

On arriving at 7.25pm, he encountered Rice and the man who were lying beside each other asleep on the grass, “in a state of some intoxication”.

The man, Peter O’Gorman, was dealt with by the courts previously and sentenced to six months in prison.

On the day, O’Gorman was arrested for public order offences and his mobile phone was seized. When analysed, it contained images of the pair engaging in sexual activity at that location earlier in the evening, Det Gda Morrison said.

The images were previously described as “graphic”.

From the time stamp, the incident happened at 4.30pm, when it was still bright out and the area was busy.

“She was offered an opportunity to make a statement in relation to the images and did not wish to do so,” Det Gda Morrison said.

Rice had 214 previous convictions. As well as indecent exposure in Northern Ireland, she also had prior convictions for offences including assault, trespass and theft.

The accused had been in a "difficult set of circumstances" as she was homeless and had “significant struggles with alcohol,” her lawyer said.

“She was sleeping rough in the park and was intoxicated at the time,” he said. “This was what led up to the events. She is very apologetic for what she has done and knows it’s not an acceptable thing to do.”

Rice was now engaged to another man. They had a couple’s room in the hotel she was staying in and risked losing that accommodation if her current one-month prison sentence for theft was extended. She was taking steps to address her alcoholism, the lawyer said, asking the judge not to add to her current sentence.

Judge Smyth noted her previous convictions and the fact that Rice had earlier pleaded not guilty.