Mum caught with €740k of cannabis in Dublin Airport says she thought cases were filled with handbags

An air passenger stopped transporting an alleged €740,000 worth of cannabis through Dublin Airport maintained she thought her two suitcases were filled with handbags.

Mother-of-one Yejeida Johnson (26) insisted she had never seen or touched the alleged cannabis that gardai said was “very deliberately concealed” inside her luggage.

She was travelling from New York to the UK with a transfer in Dublin when her cases were searched.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded her in custody with consent to bail when she appeared in Dublin District Court.

Ms Johnson, from London and of no fixed address in Ireland, is charged with importation and possession of cannabis on September 2.

Garda Tom McLoughlin said he arrested the accused at Terminal 1 in the airport and she later made no reply to the charges after caution.

Objecting to bail, he said it was alleged the accused was “caught in the act” of attempted importation of drugs when stopped by customs officers.

Gda McLoughlin said Ms Johnson had two suitcases and a “very deliberate attempt” had been made to conceal 37kg of cannabis with a value of €740,000 inside.

She was held in the arrivals hall of the airport before being arrested. Ms Johnson was a “clear and immediate flight risk” as she did not have any legitimate connections to Ireland or any fixed address in this jurisdiction, he said.

She would be able to return to the UK without any travel documents because of the common travel area, Gda McLoughlin said.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Karl Monahan said the nature and value of the alleged drugs had yet to be established and the accused could be in custody for two years awaiting trial if refused bail, he said.

Ms Johnson had given an account to the garda, describing that “what she believed she was transporting were handbags,” Mr Monahan said.

When confronted with the alleged drugs in interview, she said she had never seen or touched them.

The accused had been travelling from JFK airport in New York to the UK and her presence in Dublin was due to a transfer to a connecting flight.

She maintained her innocence and was anxious to return to Ireland to prove it. She was living with family in London and would comply with bail conditions. Accused people could be easily extradited from the UK where necessary, the court heard.

In evidence, Ms Johnson said she had worked in a spa and a sandwich shop but was currently unemployed.

“I have no reason not to come back, I’m innocent,” she said. “I didn’t know what was in those cases. I will not run off or anything like that. I’m innocent, I’m not a criminal.”

Judge Kelly granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000 and an independent surety of €10,000.

Under conditions, she must be contactable by phone and live at her London address, to be verified by gardai. She was remanded in custody with consent to bail to September 11, for DPP directions.