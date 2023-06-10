Mum caught smuggling cannabis in to Wheatfield prison for her inmate partner

A mother-of-one was caught handing over a package of cannabis to her then-partner while visiting him in prison.

Cathy Cross (35) was put “under pressure” to smuggle €100 worth of the drug in, but was caught by staff and arrested.

Judge Ciaran Liddy adjourned the case and said he would strike it out, leaving the accused without a criminal record if she made a €200 charity donation.

Cross, of Riverside, Loughlinstown Drive, Ballybrack, pleaded guilty to conveying drugs into Wheatfield prison, as well as a related charge of simple possession of cannabis.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were dispatched to the jail on April 5.

​“An Irish Prison Service staff member said he had observed the handover of a package from a visitor to an inmate,” Sgt Callaghan said.

Cross was spoken to and made full admissions. The package was found to contain cannabis worth €100.

The accused, who had no previous convictions, worked full time in a supermarket, her barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said. Her partner at the time was serving a sentence in the prison and he put her under pressure to bring the package in.

Cross had since seen the error of her ways and was no longer with this man, Mr MacLoughlin said.

Sgt Callaghan said Cross had a “good attitude” when questioned and was co-operative.

The judge said he would strike the charge out if the donation was made.