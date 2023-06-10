Mum caught smuggling cannabis in to Wheatfield prison for her inmate partner
A mother-of-one was caught handing over a package of cannabis to her then-partner while visiting him in prison.
Cathy Cross (35) was put “under pressure” to smuggle €100 worth of the drug in, but was caught by staff and arrested.
Judge Ciaran Liddy adjourned the case and said he would strike it out, leaving the accused without a criminal record if she made a €200 charity donation.
Cross, of Riverside, Loughlinstown Drive, Ballybrack, pleaded guilty to conveying drugs into Wheatfield prison, as well as a related charge of simple possession of cannabis.
Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were dispatched to the jail on April 5.
“An Irish Prison Service staff member said he had observed the handover of a package from a visitor to an inmate,” Sgt Callaghan said.
Cross was spoken to and made full admissions. The package was found to contain cannabis worth €100.
The accused, who had no previous convictions, worked full time in a supermarket, her barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said. Her partner at the time was serving a sentence in the prison and he put her under pressure to bring the package in.
Cross had since seen the error of her ways and was no longer with this man, Mr MacLoughlin said.
Sgt Callaghan said Cross had a “good attitude” when questioned and was co-operative.
The judge said he would strike the charge out if the donation was made.
Today's Headlines
'Under Pressure' | Mum caught smuggling cannabis in to Wheatfield prison for her inmate partner
Big 'Bosh' Man | How Liam Byrne used code name ‘Bosh’ and was busted using encrypted phone
on the ropes | Nothing to stop ‘next Daniel Kinahan’ from getting involved in boxing, report claims
Staff Probe | Lawyer leaves top firm over €225k demand to not object to planning permission
Taking the Nikk | Actress Nikki Sanderson tells court she had hair set on fire over portrayal in Mirror papers
'High Risk' | Family say it’s ‘completely out of character’ for missing Chloe Mitchell not to be in touch
Blade Runner | Grandad discarded knife from his sleeve when stopped by gardaí, court told
DADDY DREAMS | RTE star Carl Mullan says fatherhood changed him in the ‘best way possible’
hot desking | MLA defends £1.2k desk for his office saying ‘number of’ people use it
Top Le Man | Rachel Allen lends support to son Lucca as he enters Le Mans 24-hour endurance race