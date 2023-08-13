Mum caught drink driving with kids in car after Twelfth parade says press ‘disgraceful’

Boozed-up Tracy Boyd was caught by cops more than three times the limit with her two kids in the car

A defiant drink-driving mum who was warned by a judge she could have killed her children has branded the press “disgraceful” for reporting on her conviction.

Boozed-up Tracy Boyd was caught by cops more than three times the limit with her two kids in the car while traveling back from a July 12 parade. The 44-year-old north Antrim woman was also uninsured.

She was banned from driving for 18 months after a hearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday but showed no remorse for her behaviour when we called to her door.

She said: “I saw it was in the papers. That’s disgraceful. I’ve got two kids. It’s a disgrace I was put in the papers.”

Asked if she regretted the incident or if she understood why what she did was wrong, she said, “No”, before slamming the door in our reporter’s face.

Boyd had been drinking at a parade earlier in the day before she was stopped and breathalysed late on July 12 this year, Ballymena court heard last week.

Police said they received a report of a suspected drink driver on the Frosses Road, heading to Ballymena, at around 11.30pm, the hearing was told.

A prosecutor said police stopped the Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Boyd on the Larne Road Link, and when breathalysed she blew an alcohol reading of 117, more than three times the limit of 35.

The mum-of-two, from Knock Eden Avenue in Ballymoney, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and without insurance.

“There were two children in the back seat,” said a Public Prosecution Service lawyer.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever confirmed they were Boyd’s children, aged 12 and seven.

“It’s clearly an aggravating factor to the offence, as well as the high reading,” the barrister conceded.

He explained that on the day of the offence Boyd was drinking at a parade in Ballycastle when she was called by a friend who was “stuck”. She then made the “extremely foolish decision” to drive to help her.

Judge Nigel Broderick imposed an 18-month disqualification and fines totalling £400.

He told Boyd having her children in the back seat while significantly over the limit were aggravating factors, saying: “If you had had an accident there could have been serious injuries, if not a fatality.”