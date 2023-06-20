Mum awarded €12.5k over landlord’s rent-support dodge still faces eviction

“Because he wouldn’t accept it, I couldn’t go back to work and I wasn’t getting rent supplements — he put me in such a precarious position with a baby”

Dorinda Walsh won the case she took against her landlord

A SINGLE mum who stood up for her rights and won a €12,500 claim against her landlord for failing to fill in her application for rental support is still looking for a new home.

The Work Relations Commission (WRC) found Dorinda Walsh had proved her case that Martin Murray had dodged and evaded filling in her Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) form, causing her to lose thousands of euro in rent payments.

His foot dragging left her in a financially precarious position and unable to go back to work, causing her huge stress and anxiety.

The young mum told the Sunday World this week she and her landlord had no problems for two and a half years, until she had to swap over to the HAP scheme.

“Because he wouldn’t accept it, I couldn’t go back to work and I wasn’t getting rent supplements — he put me in such a precarious position with a baby. He stung me with an eviction notice on top of that,” she said.

“It was unbelievable to have to really struggle with paying the rent without any income support. I couldn’t afford to go back to work.”

Her testimony at the WRC was recently released in a commission’s decision published online.

It said how she had told the hearing that she fears homelessness and cries herself to sleep with her baby by her side.

Ms Walsh told the WRC that she believed that the entire episode and the stress that it has caused, has destroyed her experience of being a new mother.

She said this week she has no regrets about having brought the discrimination case.

“It is not nice having all your personal details out in public, but if it prevents this from happening to somebody else and exposes dodgy landlords like him then it is all for the good.”

But now the time is up on the termination notice, which is a separate matter, and Dorinda is now an “over-holder” in the two-bed city centre apartment until she can find somewhere else to live.

“There is no other option at the moment.”

Although delighted to have won her case, her victory at the WRC isn’t the end of the saga.

“It is kind of bitter-sweet. Until I find somewhere else and I am out of here, I think then it is something I’ll be able to look back on and be really happy about,” she said.

At the WRC hearing Fiona McGrattan of Threshold said that the HAP scheme would have covered Ms Walsh’s rent from November 2022 until May and put her estimated loss at €6,000.

Dorinda told the hearing that she believes that Murray served the Notice of Termination of tenancy on her when she filed a complaint with the WRC.

She told the Sunday World how she was taken completely by surprise by her landlord’s attitude towards her.

“I’ve been living here for three years, so it’s not like I was a new tenant coming along asking him to take on HAP.”

She said he would send an e-mail to which she would have to reply and it would be another week before he would come back to her with another question.

“The way it was handled by him made it so unnecessarily stressful. It was very obvious what he was doing, his diversionary tactics and delaying, not answering emails.”

The WRC adjudicator Ms Edel Spelman said that it is clear from the evidence that Mr Murray “engaged in delay and diversionary tactics to avoid completing the HAP Application Form”.

During the hearing Martin Murray alleged that Ms Walsh had acted aggressively towards him but provided no evidence of this, it was stated.

Murray believed that he had agreed to significant reductions in rent for a “luxurious” two-bedroom apartment for which Dorinda paid €1,250 per month.

He outlined his belief that he was very generous to Ms Walsh and that did not receive the “market rent” for his apartment.

Mr Murray stated that he felt harassed by Dublin City Council about accepting HAP in January and February 2023.

He stated that he has suffered stress because he has been accused of discrimination and bullying and that he will not rent the property out again.