‘Mr Nobody’ Declan Brady to go on trial next year for alleged role in feud murder
Christopher 'Noel' Kirwan (62) was shot six times as he sat in his car on December 22, 2016, at St Ronan's Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
A date has been set at the Special Criminal Court for the trial of Declan Brady and another man who are charged with helping a criminal gang murder father-of-four Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan six years ago.
Mr Justice Tony Hunt fixed a trial date for both men for January 11, 2024. It is expected to last five weeks. The case was listed for mention next on October 9, 2023.
Mr Kirwan, a life-long friend of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead at the height of the Hutch/Kinahan gangland feud.
Michael Crotty (40) of Slí Aonghusa, Aras na Rí, Cashel, Co Tipperary, is charged with involvement in the murder, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal justice Act.
Brady (56), of The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare is also charged with the same offence.
It is alleged that Brady and Mr Crotty "between October 20, 2016 and December 22, 2016, within or without the State and with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation did participate in, or contribute to by activity, or by being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, to wit: the murder of Christopher (aka Noel) Kirwan", contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal justice Act.
Brady was remanded in custody by Mr Justice Hunt and Mr Crotty was remanded on continuing bail.
