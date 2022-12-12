Mr Moonlight murder: Patrick Quirke Supreme Court appeal to get under way

Farmer Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan is due to get under way today

Farmer Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan is due to get under way before a seven-judge Supreme Court today.

Quirke, who was jailed for life in 2019 following the longest criminal trial in the history of the State, is appealing on two grounds, relating to the warrant used to search his home and the manner in which pathology evidence was heard in the case.

The appeal, which is the second taken by Quirke, is due to last for a day and a half.

Quirke (53), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, previously failed in a challenge to his conviction on 52 grounds in the Court of Appeal.

However, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a further appeal after finding two of the grounds raised matters of general public importance.

As well as hearing from Quirke’s lawyers and counsel for the DPP, the court is due to hear submissions from the attorney general and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission on the search warrant issue.

Quirke is not expected to be in court and was previously told a request to view the appeal by video link from prison would not be facilitated.

He was convicted by a verdict of 10 to two, after a trial which lasted 71 days, of murdering Mr Ryan, a part time DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home in Fawnagown. His body was found in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s farm, which Quirke had been renting, on April 30, 2013.

The prosecution alleged Quirke carried out the killing so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry.

The first ground of appeal relates to the extent of any requirement to identify what might be searched for when applying for a search warrant.

The second relates to the discretion vested in the DPP as to what witnesses are called at trial, with particular reference to expert witnesses.

Quirke’s trial heard a warrant was sought and obtained from the District Court in respect of his home on May 13, 2013.

Among the items seized was a computer. An examination of the computer revealed that an internet search for “a human corpse post-mortem: the stages of decomposition” was conducted on July 25, 2012.

Quirke took issue with the search warrant for several reasons, including that the sworn information grounding the application for the warrant did not make any reference to computers but did refer to “any other evidence”.

However, the trial judge, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon, found the warrant was valid.

The appeal court found while the absence of any reference to computers was “suboptimal”, the omission was not fatal to the validity of the warrant.

In relation to the pathology evidence, the former state pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, and the former Northern Ireland pathologist Professor Jack Crane agreed Mr Ryan’s death had been caused by blunt force trauma. However, there was a divergence of opinion as to what caused this.

Prof Cassidy and her colleagues felt that the injuries were most likely due to vehicular impact trauma, while Prof Crane was of the view that while that was possible, there was no real evidence to support the contention.

Quirke’s counsel felt the proper course of action was that the prosecution should call expert pathology witnesses from both teams.

The Court of Appeal court found the trial judge took the view that the decision by the DPP not to present diverging opinions was a responsible and a conscientious one.