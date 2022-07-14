Mr Moonlight murder: New party emerges looking to join in killer Patrick Quirke’s appeal
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) may seek to be joined as a participant in the Supreme Court appeal of Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan.
Quirke’s appeal has been set down for a one-day hearing on October 25 next.
The case was before the court for case management on Thursday.
Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne was told IHREC had been in touch with the parties in relation to the case.
Michael Bowman SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said he understands IHREC may seek to be joined as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) to make legal submissions on one of the two issues the court has agreed to deal with in the appeal.
Read more
The court heard no final decision has been communicated by IHREC.
The judge said the organisation would need to bring an application if it wishes to join the case.
The Supreme Court appeal focuses on the validity of the search warrant used in the murder investigation and the DPP’s discretion in calling expert witness in a trial.
Quirke (51), from Breanshamore, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of murdering the father of two, known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, at Fawnagowan in Co Tipperary. A jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted him by a majority verdict of 10:2 after a 71-day trial.
He had denied murdering Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name ‘Mr Moonlight’, who went missing on June 3rd, 2011, after leaving his partner Mary Lowry’s house early that morning. His body was found nearly two years later in an underground run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry, which had been leased by Quirke.
It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry. It contended that he subsequently “staged” the discovery of Mr Ryan’s body after she tried to terminate his lease.
His appeal, containing 52 grounds, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in November.
Today's Headlines
Fighting Talk | Jake Paul says he’ll put Conor McGregor 'back on a leash’ in online rant
Notorious | Paedo attended Twelfth while banned from being 30 metres from any child event, court told
neighbour from hell | Face of man who harassed and threatened to kill his vulnerable ‘disabled’ neighbour
Baby joy | Khloe Kardashian ‘incredibly grateful' as she prepares to welcome second child via surrogate
Investigation | Watch: Four prisoners gain access to the roof at Maghaberry prison
Wedding crashers | Britney Spears’ ex pleads ‘not guilty’ after breaking into her house
Fatal shooting | Wife of gun victim Michael Tormey had to identiy his body outside family home, inquest told
On Her Owen | Michael Owen addresses rumours that he'll visit daughter Gemma in Love Island villa
CCTV footage | Gardaí investigating alleged rape in hotel car park in Wexford
Severe stress | Ex-garda jailed for stealing €43 from a fellow officer’s lunchbox in station