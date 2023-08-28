Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke’s farm business now worth €595,000

The jump in profits to €143,587 is up more than €80,000 on profits of €62,421 recorded for 2021 – but following the failure of his latest legal bid for freedom, Quirke won’t get to enjoy a cent of the money.

Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke’s family farm business is back in the black – recording a bumper increase in assets of more than €143,000 in 2022.

Accounts for Breansha Farms Ltd show the company, where the murderer was once a director, increased its net assets from €451,000 at the end of 2021 to just over €595,000 in 2022.

The jump in profits to €143,587 is up more than €80,000 on profits of €62,421 recorded for 2021 – but following the failure of his latest legal bid for freedom, Quirke won’t get to enjoy a cent of the money.

Breansha Farms, located in Breanshamore in Co. Tipperary, was set up by killer Patrick Quirke in March of 2014 and lists its business as the growing of crops combined with the farming of animals.

Informed sources say the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine, which led to increases in the price achieved for crops, is likely to have positively impacted on the company’s profits.

Weeks after being handed a life sentence in 2019 for the murder of Bobby Ryan, 54-year-old Patrick Quirke resigned from Breansha Farms Ltd as secretary and director.

His son Liam and wife Imelda Quirke were listed as the company’s new director and secretary just three weeks after his murder conviction.

Quirke had hoped that a recent Supreme Court appeal against the use of information from computers seized by gardaí would lead to his conviction being set aside and his return home.

However, in July his conviction for the 2011 murder of the DJ known as Mr Moonlight was, instead, affirmed.

The seven-judge court unanimously decided to dismiss the appeal, rejecting the Tipperary farmer’s application for a re-trial after finding a mistake in the warrant application for a search of Quirke’s home was “due to honest inadvertence”.

Quirke’s original trial was told that the computer was used for internet searches on the rate of decomposition of human remains and the limitations of forensic DNA.

In what was perceived as a substantial win for Quirke in his quest to have his 2019 murder conviction quashed, the Supreme Court ruled in March that gardaí had unlawfully searched the computer’s contents.

The court ruled that a physical analysis of a digital device was permitted but its use as a “portal into the digital world” was a more significant intrusion into privacy rights and such an intention should have been raised in the warrant application so the digital search could be judicially authorised.

Quirke pleaded not guilty to Mr Ryan’s murder but was convicted, by a 10:2 jury verdict, following a 13-week trial.

The prosecution argued that circumstantial evidence established he had murdered Mr Ryan, his alleged love rival.

At the time, Mr Ryan was in a relationship with widow Mary Lowry, with whom Quirke had previously had an affair.

Bobby was missing for 22 months after vanishing on the morning of June 3, 2011, when he left his girlfriend Ms Lowry’s home.

On April 30, 2013, his body was discovered in an underground tank on farmland owned by Ms Lowry and leased by Quirke.

Prosecutors told the trial that “love and money” had motivated the murder. They also claimed Quirke wanted to rekindle his earlier liaison with the widow.

Quirke was ultimately found guilty of murdering dad-of-two Mr Ryan, 52, at Fawnagowan, in Co. Tipperary.