Mr Flashy’s cartel ‘link man’ avoids jail for attacking home of ex girlfriend

A close associate of the Kinahan’s number one man in Ireland has walked free from court after being given a suspended sentence over an incident where he damaged the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Ian O'Heaire (36) of Mellows Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of criminal damage at Waterline Building, Royal Canal Park, Cabra on October 3, 2021.

O’Heaire, who was previously jailed for smuggling drugs from Dubai to Australia, is a close associate of Ross Browning who gardai have described as the cartel’s number one man in Ireland.

A CAB investigation into Browning revealed how O’Heaire acted as a go-between with the Gucci Gang led by the Finglas criminal known as Mr Flashy.

The Bureau also say O’Heaire was used to buy a property at the centre of the case, which saw the bureau go after €1.7m of assets tied to senior Kinahan mobster Browning.

Browning is currently facing charges in Spain over possession of a firearm which was seized while he was living in Spain a decade ago.

O’Heaire appeared in court on Tuesday for sentencing over the incident at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Judge Pauline Codd said O'Heaire's actions were directed against his ex-partner and were preceded by abusive texts.

Judge Codd imposed a four year prison sentence, suspended in full on strict conditions including that O'Heaire place himself under the supervision of the Probation Services for two years.

Mr Flashy

The investigating garda told Caroline Cummings BL, prosecuting, that the victim left her home at around 7.30pm on October 2, 2021 to attend a party.

She received a text from her ex-partner O'Heaire wishing her a good night and she replied to thank him.

O'Heaire then started to send her abusive text messages and at 2.45am, O'Heaire sent her a message containing a photo of the stairs at her apartment.

The victim did not respond to any of these messages.

When she returned home, she found her heavy fire-proofed front door had been damaged. The lock and the door frame were also damaged. Photos of the damage, estimated at €150, were handed into the court.

Gardai later arrested O'Heaire, but nothing of evidential value emerged at interview.

The injured party did not make a victim impact statement.

The investigating garda agreed with Keith Spencer BL, defending, that O'Heaire was remorseful for his actions and sent money to the injured party to cover the costs of repair.

The gardai also agreed that O'Heaire has had no contact with the victim since this incident.

Mr Spencer told the court his client has addiction issues, and attended a residential treatment programme earlier this year. A letter from a drugs counsellor was handed in to court.

Ross Browning outside court

Defence counsel said his client wishes to work in addiction services in the future.

He O'Heaire worked as a painter, but is now on a CE scheme. He added that he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in 2009 and lapsed into drug addiction following this.

O’Heaire was a pillion passenger on bike being driven at speed by his pal Karl Browne who lost his life in the accident.

In court this week Judge Codd said it was “particularly menacing” that O'Heaire sent the victim a photo of the steps of her home, which she said was an aggravating factor.

She noted that while the damage done was not substantial, it had occurred at someone's home.

Judge Codd said the mitigating factors included O'Heaire's guilty plea, his remorse and efforts to address his addiction issues.

While O’Heaire claims he wants to help people with addiction issues, he was tried to smuggle €20,000 worth of cocaine into Australia in 2014.

He took a flight from Dubai to Australia and was treated on the runway of Perth International Airport by medics who discovered his abdomen was filled with 27 balloons of cocaine.

He was sentenced to four years and six months and released in 2017.

He has 30 previous convictions in Ireland.