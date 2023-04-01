Mountjoy inmate ‘headbutted prison guard in face in unprovoked attack’, court hears

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the production of a medical report on the alleged victim’s injuries.

A MOUNTJOY inmate headbutted a prison guard in the face and repeatedly punched him in a “completely unprovoked attack”, it is alleged.

According to gardaí, Bernard Corrigan assaulted and injured the officer who had asked: “What did you say?” while the accused was with a group of other prisoners.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the production of a medical report on the alleged victim’s injuries.

Mr Corrigan, with an address at the time at the prison, is charged with assault causing harm.

A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth she arrested the accused for the purpose of charge and he made no reply after caution. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with summarily at district court level, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered, the garda said.

The judge asked for an outline of the prosecution’s case.

The court heard the officer was working in one of the wings at Mountjoy on December 27, 2021, and some prisoners were out on the landing while others were still in cells.

The officer was attending a cell that was close to a group of prisoners including the defendant, the garda said.

After attending to the person in the cell, he walked away and one of the people in the group said something to him, the court heard.

The officer returned and asked: “What did you say?”

It was alleged he was attacked by the defendant, who headbutted him to the right side of the face. According to the prosecution, Mr Corrigan also punched the officer a number of times.

It was a “totally unprovoked attack” on the officer, who “wasn’t expecting it”, and the accused was the only person involved, the garda said.

The judge said he would need to see a medical report to decide on jurisdiction and the garda said she would make enquiries as to the availability of one. She said the officer had been seen by his GP.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said the accused was seeking bail. The court heard there was no garda objection to bail and no conditions sought.

Judge Smyth granted bail in Mr Corrigan’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required.

He adjourned the case to a date in May. If jurisdiction is accepted, the case can remain in the district court. Otherwise, the accused will be sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.