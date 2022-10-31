Motorist caught driving uninsured said another woman gave gardaí her name as she ‘couldn’t drive’

Enisa Brder (34) said she was “confused” as to how she was before the court accused of uninsured driving

A young woman caught driving without insurance claimed another woman must have given her name to gardaí because she cannot drive, a court heard.

Enisa Brder (34) said she was “confused” as to how she was before the court accused of uninsured driving.

A garda witness gave evidence he was satisfied Brder was driving the car he stopped in Swords last September.

Judge Cephas Power found Brder guilty and fined her €450, but did not disqualify her. The defendant, of Holywell Green In Swords, had denied driving without insurance or a driving licence at Holywell Link Road in Swords on September 5, 2021.

Garda Ultan Larney told Swords District Court he spotted a navy blue Audi driving without any front lights shortly before 2am.

He followed the car into Holywell Green, where Brder stopped the car. There was no insurance on the windscreen and the accused failed to produce her documents within 10 days to a garda station.

In her evidence, Brder said she did not own the car at the time, and her partner had bought it from a neighbour as a birthday present in October.

Brder denied she was driving the car, saying she couldn’t drive. She said she was “confused” and “stressed” about being in court.

Solicitor Bernard Stobie said Brder had a partner and two children and was caring for her chronically ill mother.

Ms Stobie also said Brder had been “put off driving” due to this matter.