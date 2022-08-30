Motorbike drag racer who pulled wheelie given two-year driving ban

Krysztof Pek (28), originally from Poland, had previous convictions for offences including uninsured driving.

A drag racer who pulled a wheelie on his motorbike for five seconds on a seafront road in Dublin has been banned from driving for two years.

Krysztof Pek (28) did not realise the gravity of his actions until he was stopped, a court heard.

Judge Patricia Cronin also fined him €250.

Pek, a groundsman of Belgrove Road, Clontarf, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on August 15, 2021.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí saw him riding a BMW motorbike on the Clontarf Road at 1.25pm. He put the bike onto the rear wheel and did a wheelie for four to five seconds, a garda said.

The road was very busy with traffic in both directions and pedestrians on the footpath.

The accused stopped the bike at the next red light and was arrested.

Pek accepted he was “completely out of order” on the day, his solicitor said.

He regularly used his motorcycle for off-road competitive drag-racing at Mondello Park, and Bishopscourt in the North.

He had collected his bike and was yards from his home when the incident happened.

He did not even realise he had done a wheelie but accepted “a big noisy bike like that could cause consternation on a public street,” he said.

Pek also pleaded guilty to uninsured driving and the judge took this charge into consideration.