Mother of Josh Dunne says she may 'take to the streets' to 'protest for justice' for her son

Josh's sister, Jade, earlier said she was 'ashamed to be Irish' after not guilty decision

The mother of Josh Dunne (16) who was fatally stabbed in Dublin on January 26 last year says she is prepared to ‘take to the streets’ to protest for her son.

Diane Dunne took to Facebook today, stating: ‘I’m thinking of taking to the streets in the next few weeks to protest for justice for Josh’.

Earlier today, the sister of Josh, Jade Dunne, said she is ‘ashamed to be Irish’ and that the criminal justice system in Ireland had ‘failed my brother’.

George Gonzaga Bento (36) denied murder and was found not guilty of any offence relating to the death of the teenager in the East Wall area of Dublin.

The delivery cyclist said he had acted in self-defence after being attacked by a gang when he and his friend Guillherme Quieroz tried to retrieve a stolen bike.

On Instagram, Josh’s sister Jade continued: ‘Never thought I’d see the day where I’d say I’m ashamed to be Irish..

‘I’m heartbroken that this has happened.

‘It doesn’t make sense the justice system in this country is a joke!

‘He was a good kid, he deserved justice, scumbags, I am so sorry Josh that the justice system has failed you’, Jade concluded, before adding the hashtag #justiceforjoshdunne.

Mr Bento took the stand during the trial and said that he and Quieroz had followed a bike thief through Dublin but when they tried to retrieve the stolen bike they were set on by a gang of men and youths.

He said he pulled out a utility knife that he carried for cutting fruit and stabbed three people, including 16-year-old Josh.

Mr Bento said he feared for his life and that of his friend and that he used the knife to defend them from serious injury or death. He said he believed that his actions saved his and Mr Quieroz's lives.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Bento produced a knife during a "stand-off or confrontation" with a man on a moped who had stolen another delivery cyclist's bike.

Josh Dunne and other youths arrived at the scene and got involved in the confrontation.

The prosecution said that Mr Bento exaggerated the danger he faced and knew at the time that the force he used was not necessary to repel the attack.

The jury took a little over eight hours to come to their unanimous verdicts following a six-week trial.