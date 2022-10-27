Mother charged with murder of her two children in Westmeath car fire remanded in custody
Lynn Egar (48) is charged with the murders of her five-year-old daughter Thelma Dennany and two-year-old son Mikey Dennany
A woman charged with the murder of her two children in a Westmeath car fire in September has been further remanded in custody, pending DPP directions.
Lynn Egar (48) from Winetown, Rathowen, County Westmeath was due to appear by videolink before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court this morning.
A sick note was furnished to the court, however, and, in her absence, she was remanded in custody for a further four weeks.
Ms Lynn is charged with the murders of her five-year-old daughter Thelma Dennany and two-year-old son Mikey Dennany.
The children suffered serious injuries and died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Westmeath on September 9th.
Ms Lynn will reappear on November 24 at Mullingar District Court when it is hoped DPP directions will be available.
Today's Headlines
tragic | Irish woman (20s) who had suspected allergic reaction to coffee on holiday in Japan dies
'obnoxious' | Man who said he had Covid spat in Dublin park guard’s face and hit him in kidneys
Tell me Maur | Maura Higgins reveals she had a ‘drunken’ fling with a woman and shares orgasm tips
Attempted murder | Jailed Kinahan cartel boss’ associates ‘ordered hit on James ‘Nellie’ Walsh’
MISSING PERSON | Family concerned for missing man Jim Carey (83) from Tipperary
Licence to thrill | Paul Mescal to play ‘sexy, dangerous’ lead in new espionage thriller A Spy By Nature
dismantling | Creeslough service station being dismantled to ‘make it safe’ after blast tragedy
Deluge | Met Eireann issue alert for 16 counties ahead of 'heavy rain’ and flood risk
perfect storm | Steady rise in patient numbers prompts fears ‘worst’ ever winter for health services
Road rage | TD Michael-Healy Rae says doubling road offence fines is ‘crazy’ and ‘wrong’