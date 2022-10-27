Mother charged with murder of her two children in Westmeath car fire remanded in custody

Lynn Egar (48) is charged with the murders of her five-year-old daughter Thelma Dennany and two-year-old son Mikey Dennany

A woman charged with the murder of her two children in a Westmeath car fire in September has been further remanded in custody, pending DPP directions.

Lynn Egar (48) from Winetown, Rathowen, County Westmeath was due to appear by videolink before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court this morning.

A sick note was furnished to the court, however, and, in her absence, she was remanded in custody for a further four weeks.

The children suffered serious injuries and died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Westmeath on September 9th.

Ms Lynn will reappear on November 24 at Mullingar District Court when it is hoped DPP directions will be available.