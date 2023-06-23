Mother and stepfather deny charges relating to two-year-old Tyrone toddler’s death

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle sustained fatal head injuries at a property in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon in August 2021.

The mother and stepfather of a Co Tyrone toddler have denied charges arising from the child’s death as they appeared in court today.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle sustained fatal head injuries at a property in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon in August 2021.

Her stepfather, Darren John Armstrong (34), whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court where he was charged with the toddler’s murder.

When the charge of murdering Ali Jayden Doyle on August 6, 2021, was put to Armstrong, he replied, “Not guilty.”

Ali Jayden Doyle

The child’s mother, Jade Dempsey (26), with an address at Lodge Road in Coleraine, attended the arraignment hearing via a video-link.

Dempsey was then charged with two offences arising from her daughter’s death — namely causing the death of a child by an unlawful act on August 6, 2021, and wilfully neglecting and exposing Ali Jayden Doyle in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

She entered not-guilty pleas to both charges.

Although no details regarding the fatal incident were aired today, a previous court was told how the emergency services were called to Armstrong’s home on August 6, 2021, to tend to an unconscious child.

Ali Jayden Doyle was rushed to hospital but died later that day.

Whilst Dempsey was not in the property at the time, Armstrong claimed the youngster fell and hit her head against the fireplace.

Ian Turkington, the barrister representing Armstrong, said reports were being sought and “steps have already been taken in relation to the medical evidence”.

Dempsey’s barrister, Gavan Duffy KC, said he wasn’t taking any issue with the medical evidence but said other reports may be sought as the case progresses.

No trial date was set, but Mr Justice O'Hara said he would review the case on September 20.