Money-mule waitress gave her account details to ‘smish’ scammers she met at a party

A WAITRESS became a money mule for smishing scammers when she met them at a party and they “took advantage” of her.

Sherazaan Lunat (26) let the fraudsters use her bank account to transfer €5,000 in scam proceeds, a court heard.

She was spared a criminal record after she made a €1,000 charity donation.

Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act at Dublin District Court.

Lunat, of Sugar Loaf Peaks, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Garda Neill Gavin said that on November 11, a transaction of €5,000, the proceeds of a smishing fraud, entered the accused’s account.

When she was arrested, Lunat admitted providing “unknown individuals” with her bank login details which facilitated this, Gda Gavin said. She did not receive any benefit from it.

Defence solicitor Peter Connolly said the accused met the people at a party and they took advantage of her. Lunat’s “judgment left her” and she was “extremely reckless”.

While she did not financially benefit, “the carrot often is if you give your bank details, you’re going to get something out of what happens,” he said.

The DPP consented to the case being heard at district court level and the judge accepted jurisdiction.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Gardaí were dealing with hundreds of these cases, Mr Connolly said, to which the judge replied: “There must be some very naive people around.”

Mr Connolly said this was an ingredient of youth. Lunat also lacked financial resources at the time, but accepted this was not an excuse. She made a “foolish and reckless” decision to get involved.

Lunat was very sorry, had “learned her lesson” and was very worried about what might happen, Mr Connolly said.

Her family were very law-abiding and intended to travel to Australia.