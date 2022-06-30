Money laundering truck driver avoids more jail time after being caught with phone in prison

Following an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, he was jailed for eight years on March 15, 2018.

A TRUCK driver serving an eight-year sentence for money laundering for a criminal organisation has been spared extra jail time after being caught with a phone in his prison cell.

Father of two Paul Carew, 45, with an address at Saggart Court Lodge, Saggart, Co. Dublin, pleaded guilty today to possessing a contraband mobile phone in his cell in Mountjoy Prison.

Dublin District Court heard prison officers found it during a search on October 28 last year.

Garda Deirdre Gill told Judge John King that the officers recovered a "small black mobile on his person".

He had five prior criminal convictions, including two for money laundering offences.

Following an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, he was jailed for eight years on March 15, 2018.

Garda Gill exhibited the phone in court and said it was "basic" and did not contain a history. She also accepted Carew co-operated and had not come to further attention.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines told the court his client had it to remain in contact with his wife out of worry for a sick relative hospitalised and requiring constant treatment.

Garda Gill confirmed Carew gave the same explanation when she charged him.

Judge King heard he had been in the prison’s progression unit, but the discovery of the phone led to "lockdown".

The defence pleaded with the judge not to add to his current prison term and to note he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Judge King imposed a four-month term consecutive to his existing sentence but suspended it on the condition he did not re-offend and remained of good behaviour for two years after his release date.

Legal aid was granted.

His previous charges, which resulted in the eight-year term, were for having €600,000 in crime proceeds.