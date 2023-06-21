Model partied in Marbella before dodging jail for stalking Mason Mount and teammates

Orla Melissa Sloan (22) targeted Mr Mount, his Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell, and Scotland international Billy Gilmour and was handed a 12-week suspended sentence on Tuesday.

TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan, 21 from Exeter, Devon, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, for sentencing after she pleaded guilty on May 24 to stalking the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and his former teammate Billy Gilmour as well as harassing fellow Blues star Ben Chilwell. Picture date: Tuesday June 20, 2023.

An influencer who stalked and harassed England footballer Mason Mount and his teammates was spotted partying in Marbella days before avoiding prison.

The model was ordered to undergo 30 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Mason Mount (John Walton/PA)

She also must now pay £500 to Gilmour £500, £300 each to Mount and Chilwell, as well as £239 in costs and victim surcharge.

Additionally, she was handed a restraining order which prohibits her from contacting the footballers.

But just days earlier, Sloan travelled to southern Spain before returning home for her court appearance, sharing snaps from her trip with her 92,000 Instagram followers.

She posted a series of photos posing with her pals in bikinis and drinking expensive bottles of Dom Perignon champagne and Belvedere vodka at a bar.

Sloan’s obsession with Mount and his teammates began after she attended a party at Chilwell’s home, which her friend had been invited to via an Instagram message, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard last month.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said that she slept with Mount and the pair stayed in contact for six months before Mount “decided that the relationship was not going to progress and decided to end contact” with her.

Mr Mount was then “subjected to a bombardment of messages” from Sloan and subsequently asked her to stop contacting him.

A total of 21 different numbers were used to contact Mr Mount, the court heard.

Chelsea footballer Ben Chilwell (John Walton/PA)

Sloan also sent Mr Mount a screenshot of a receipt for a new SIM card and said: “I’m not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers.”

On another occasion, she texted him: "I really want to say sorry and if you could just talk to me and tell me how you feel I would really appreciate it because I'm finding it hard to move on from the situation.

“You must accept my apology and say sorry to me or you will unlock a new character called ‘Devil Baby’, so let me apologise and make it right.”

Billy Gilmour (Steve Welsh/PA)

Mount then began receiving Instagram messages from an account named 'Devil Baby’.

Mr Seetal said Mr Mount was "concerned she had an obsession or fixation with him and he didn't know what she was capable of".

In a statement, the footballer said he was worried that Sloan would "turn up at my training centre".

The court heard Sloan bombarded several other people with messages about Mr Mount, including his England and Chelsea teammate, Mr Chilwell.

Scotland midfielder Mr Gilmour said her messages had a “huge impact” on his life, adding: "I have not been able to sleep and have had to take sleeping tablets".

Sloan, from Exeter, admitted stalking Mr Mount between 19 June and 28 October last year.

She also pleaded guilty to causing "serious alarm or distress" by stalking Mr Gilmour between 10 September and 28 October 2022, as well as harassing Mr Chilwell.