Mobster Troy Jordan back in court charged over driving without a licence

MOB boss Troy Jordan’s traffic troubles continued again in a District Court last week where he appeared accused of driving without a licence.

The 53-year-old who lives in Allenwood, Co Kildare was charged with driving without a licence and failing to produce a licence near his home on August 21, 2022.

Gardai asked for the case to be adjourned at Naas District Court last week as the officer involved was unavailable.

Jordan’s lawyer asked for the case to be struck out, but it was put back until later in the year.

Last year the infamous underworld figure found himself in the dock at Naas District Court where he was charged with driving without insurance.

In an extraordinary performance in the witness box, he angrily insisted his UK insurance policy allowed him to drive the English registered Mercedes when stopped by gardaí.

His evidence was described as “a rant” by Judge Desmond Zaidan who imposed a five-month sentence on the veteran gangster.

Jordan immediately lodged an appeal against the conviction was free to walk from the courthouse shortly afterwards.

Judge Zaidan threw out his argument instead calling it “embarrassing” and the documents provided “do not under any circumstances provide any insurance for Troy Jordan.”

Jordan had told the judge “with all due respect I pay taxes and insurance like everyone else.”

He said the policy had been accepted by other gardaí but this time when he went to Naas garda station to show his documents the officers just wanted to make fun of him.

Jordan said there were four officers at the hatch and they would not accept the paper-work he brought in.

“They were there for entertainment. They were waiting for a reaction from me.”

He insisted his open insurance policy was valid and allowed him to drive any car in both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Jordan’s barrister had described him is court as a father of two, now back living in Ireland who is not working, had recently suffered a heart-attack and had a stent inserted.

She added he is living with his partner and they “co-parent” their children.

Jordan has been closely-linked to some or Ireland’s notorious criminal figures including John and Geraldine Gilligan and Martin’ The Viper’ Foley.

He was twice arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Latvian woman Baiba Saulite in Swords in 2006, but he was never a suspect in the case.

Along with Martin 'the Viper' Foley, Jordan started The Viper Debt Recovery and Repossession Services in 2005, although he resigned as a director in June 2010.

During her unsuccessful legal battle with the CAB, Geraldine Gilligan told the High Court in 2008 that her only income was €5,000 a year she received from Jordan "for grass".

Previously, Jordan has described himself as being a horse breeder in his own legal battles with the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Despite being linked to various underworld figures Jordan has never been convicted of any serious crime.

Among his 14 convictions listed in Naas District Court last year were illegal parking, drinking after-hours and no tax displayed on a vehicle.