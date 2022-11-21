Mob boss Owen Maguire and gangster brother Brendan hit with CAB papers

Owen Maguire is regarded as the joint head of the Price-Maguire Organised Criminal Gang which has been involved in a lethal Drogheda feud since 2018

Mob boss Owen Maguire and his brother Brendan’s game of cat and mouse with the Criminal Assets Bureau came to an end as legal papers were deemed to have been served on them.

Judge Alex Owens said: “[the excuse that] ‘I can’t take that box’ – isn’t good enough” as he granted the order that allowed gardaí to leave a box of papers at paralysed Owen Maguire’s Drogheda home.

At a previous hearing, in which CAB is targeting €304,000 in cash along with property and vehicles belonging to the pair, the court was told a woman at his address had refused to take documents.

Counsel for CAB applied for an order to allow them to leave documents on his doorstep and also to serve Brendan Maguire at his UK address.

In a brief hearing this week, it was heard Brendan Maguire accepted a folder of documents which were handed to him in Rochdale and “service had been effected.”.

Owen Maguire had tried to dodge being served legal papers by just ignoring CAB officers who called to his Drogheda home three times in August and September.

Officers were told to “mind your own business” when they asked questions about his whereabouts and on one occasion were verbally abused by another relative.

On the same date officers also called to his brother Brendan Maguire’s home next door which appeared empty and unfurnished with a side door open.

When a mobile phone number for him was found the male who answered told the officer “you have the wrong number” and which then rang out when called again.

He is described as “a major scale drug dealer” supplying drugs in much of the country’s north-east area who survived being shot six times in a murder bid at his home in 2018.

It sparked the Drogheda feud that has resulted in a number of deaths and dozens of tit-for-tat attacks in the town.