Mob boss Christy Keane’s killer nephew charged with money laundering

The nephew of Limerick gangland figure Christy Keane has been charged at the Special Criminal Court with money laundering over renovation work carried out at his home.

Richard Treacy (34), from Garryowen, Co Limerick, is charged that over seven years between 2014 and 2021, he allowed the proceeds of crime to be used for work on his Downey Street home.

His brother, Daniel Treacy, was shot dead in 2010 in revenge for the killing of Darren Coughlan, for which Richard was sentenced to six years in prison.

Another brother, Owen Treacy, survived an infamous murder attempt in which their uncle Kieran Keane was killed by the McCarthy/Dundon gang in 2003.

At a brief hearing last week, a garda told how Richard Treacy had been arrested at his home on foot of a warrant issued by the Special Criminal Court.

In the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Parkgate Street in Dublin, the officer handed Treacy a copy of the charge sheet and explained that he was to be charged before the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt made an order under the Offences Against the State Act 1939 that Treacy will be charged and tried before the court.

The State agreed bail conditions for Treacy, including that he must notify gardai if he changes address, sign on three times weekly at a Limerick garda station and that he does not associate with certain named people.

He entered his own bond of €100 to be of good behaviour and keep the peace and was released from custody.

Treacy was jailed in 2007 for the manslaughter of Darren Coughlan, who was beaten to death in Limerick in 2005.

Then aged 19, Treacy was sentenced to six years in prison along with his cousin Joseph Keane, and Shane Kelly, who got seven years in prison.

The three men smiled and winked at supporters in the public gallery as they were led away to begin serving their sentences.

During their trial it was heard how Darren had gone out with his friends for the night in November 2005 when a red VW Golf pulled up beside them in a laneway near Moyross.

Keane was driving and Shane Kelly and Treacy got out, Kelly mistaking Darren for another man.

Surrounded by his attackers Darren tried to hold them off with a beer bottle before running away, but he slipped on grass on Old Cratloe Road.

He was attacked for about 30 seconds, leaving him with head injuries, as a result of which he died three days later in hospital, the court heard.

His mother, Bernadette Coughlan made a moving victim impact statement at the time, telling the court her hard-working son loved music, a good sing-song and chatting up the girls.

The image of her son running for his life and his last phone call to his 10-year-old sister asking for help would haunt her forever, she said.

“He loved life and had a great future ahead of him.”

“I have never seen remorse shown at any time for the way they ended our 18-year-old son’s life,” she said.

“Darren was an innocent victim and he didn’t deserve to die. Even in his final moments he gave to others. The greatest gift of all the gift of life,” she said, referring to his organ donation.

The three men’s sentencing in 2007 came just days after five men lost their appeal against their convictions for the murder of Kieran Keane Sr, Richard Treacy’s uncle.

At that trial, the same judge, Justice Paul Carney, told the men that if the feud was not brought to an end they were likely to spend the rest of their lives in prison.

“No heed has been taken of this warning,” he said, when sentencing Treacy along with Joe Keane and Shane Kelly.

Five men are still serving life sentences for Kieran Keane’s murder.

In 2010, Treacy’s older brother Daniel Treacy was shot dead by John Coughlan, a brother of Darren’s, who is also believed to have tried to shoot Richard Treacy’s uncle Pa Keane.

Coughlan was jailed for life after a court heard how Daniel Treacy was shot three times in the head and once in the groin at a filling station.

A video of the murder was recently played in court during a civil case brought by a former worker at the shop in which Coughlan took the gun from a shopping bag before opening fire.