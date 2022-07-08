MMA fighter convicted of attacking woman once had fight stopped after Conor McGregor cage invasion

John Redmond (38) received a suspended prison sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this week and was told to over €5,000 to his victim.

The pro-fighter had become infatuated with the woman who told him she didn't want to be in a relationship, the court heard.

Redmond kept telling people the woman was his girlfriend and subsequently attacked her after calling to her home in September 2019.

The court heard he threw a bin at her, pushed her after which she fell against a wall and hit her head.

Conor McGregor at Bellator 187

This week was not the first time Redmond has been the focus of media attention.

Two years before the September 2019 involving the woman, Redmond was caught up in a notorious incident involving MMA star McGregor which “overshadowed” his Bellator bout against Charlie Ward in November 2017.

The UFC superstar hopped into the ring when his SBG pal Ward floored Redmond at the end of the first round in their clash at the 3Arena.

McGregor shoved referee Marc Goddard and slapped a Bellator official who tried to push him from the cage on his second attempt to gain entry.

The incident made headlines across the globe, and Redmond conducted a series of interviews with US sports websites.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said: "I think the fight was far from finished and all the madness that was going on in there didn’t help me getting a chance to go out for the second.

“I think there was a lot of panic in the ring as soon as he got in there. I think everybody was just concerned with getting him out of there as quickly as possible.

“Marc Goddard was going to let the fight go into the second, but then the commission seemed to overrule his decision.

However, Redmond was making news again this week after his conviction for assault.

The court heard how Redmond kept telling people the woman was his girlfriend and from time to time he would send her “a string of abusive text messages” when he was out.

Evidence was heard how - on All-Ireland Day September 2, 2019 – the victim went to Redmond's home to speak to him. Redmond came out and threw a bin at the woman which didn't make contact with her.

He then pushed her down on the ground. When she got back up, he pushed her again and she fell against a wall and hit her head. She told gardai later that she was in a daze.

Her arm was bruised and she also had some cuts.

Redmond of Applewood Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin pleaded guilty on March 15 last to assault causing harm at his home on Applewood Avenue. He has some previous convictions including unauthorised taking of a car from 2012.

Counsel for Redmond told the court that the defendant was out on bail on strict conditions which he abided by. These included having no contact whatsoever with the victim.

Counsel said that his client had brought €5,000 to court to be forward to the victim as a token of remorse. A garda witness told the court that the victim was willing to accept the money.

Redmond's counsel told the court alcohol played a part in many of his previous convictions and that he also had a history of using cocaine and other drugs.

He said at the time of the offence Redmond had “fallen off the wagon” and was drinking. He is absolutely ashamed of what he did and offers an absolute apology to the victim.

Counsel said his client is now in a new relationship with a new born baby and that he spends all his free time keeping fit for his career.

Judge Martin Nolan said this was a serious enough assault which had some long-term effects on the victim.

He noted there was no incidents since this offence and suspended a prison term of 18 months on condition he keep the peace for that period, have no contact with the woman and pay the €5,000 to the victim.