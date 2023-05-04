Missing US mum spent holidays in Dublin with lover, court documents claim

Mother-of-three Ana Walshe was last seen alive on New Year's Day and prosecutors allege that her husband Brian Walshe killed, dismembered and disposed of her body

A Massachusetts woman spent the Thanksgiving holidays in Dublin with her mystery lover about a month before her husband is believed to have killed her, new court filings have alleged.

Mother-of-three Ana Walshe was last seen alive on New Year's Day and although her remains have not been found, prosecutors allege that her husband Brian Walshe killed, dismembered and disposed of her body.

The 39-year-old real estate executive from Cohasset, Massachusetts, mysteriously disappeared on January 1 and has been presumed dead.

Authorities have charged Brian Walshe, her 47-year-old husband, with murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with Ana's death.

Prosecutors say he beat her to death after discovering her affair, then chopped her up in the family basement.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges,

But police say they found damning evidence that links him to the crime, such as her clothing and Google searches about how to dismember and dispose of a body allegedly made on his son’s iPad.

The investigation revealed Walshe allegedly conducted damning internet searches leading up to his wife's disappearance, including "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" and "how long for someone to be missing to inheritance (sic)?" according to court documents.

In January, authorities also recovered a hatchet, handsaw, rug, and bloody trash bag at a trash site believed to be connected to Ana's disappearance.

Her unidentified lover has also told police that he’d been having an affair with Walshe for several months while she was still married to her husband, according to the Daily Mail.

In recently unsealed court documents, Ana's alleged romantic partner told investigators the pair saw each other frequently during her time spent working as a real estate executive in Washington DC and that their relationship had recently become more serious.

The pair spent the past Thanksgiving together in Dublin, and also spent Christmas Eve together. They also had plans to celebrate the New Year together on January 4, the documents state.

It has been reported that days before her death, Ana had told a friend she thought her husband was going to prison on art fraud charges and she planned to leave him and move to Washington DC.

Ana had split her time between the home which she shared with her husband and their kids in Massachusetts and Washington DC, where she worked during the week.

Ana's friend, Alissa Kirby, confirmed the marriage between Ana and Walshe was strained due to his 2018 art fraud conviction, and told investigators Ana had planned to move their three young kids with her to Washington DC before she disappeared.

Ana was having an affair, it is believed

Ana got “uncharacteristically emotional and extremely upset” when she confessed this to her pal during dinner, court documents said.

It has emerged that the defendant’s mother had hired a private investigator to tail Ana because she suspected infidelity but Brian’s attorney claimed he had no reason to suspect his wife was cheating until she vanished.

However, prosecutors have claimed that Brian obsessively checked the Instagram account of a Washington DC man who he suspected was his wife’s lover and pointed out he was due $2.7 million in life insurance pay-outs if she died.

The defence has denied this as a motive as he didn’t need the money because his family was already well-off and argued Ana could have disappeared of her own accord.

In a new twist, it has emerged that Massachusetts police received a ransom note demanding $127,000.

The note was sent to Cohasset Detective Harrison Schmidt on January 7, about a week after she was allegedly killed, and said: 'We have the so named Ana Walshe with us here … we had a deal worth $127,000.

'She messed up...we have her here with us and if she doesn’t pay the money..then she’ll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. Good luck finding us.'

It was sent via email from a man named Richard Walker, with Detective Schmidt receiving it three days after Walshe's name was added to the National Crime Information Centre Database, the Boston Globe reported.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to murder, misleading police, obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body.

He is due back in court in August.