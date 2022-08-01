Millionaire who crashed brand new Ferrari while drunk handed £75 fine for speeding

Walsh lost control of his £150k Ferrari California T on the Belfast Road in Holywood, crashing into two parked cars and then fleeing the scene, knowing he was well over the limit

A multi-millionaire who crashed his new Ferrari while drunk has been fined and given penalty points for another driving offence.

A solicitor acting on behalf of 58-year-old Christopher David Walsh told Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday that the property developer was pleading guilty to a speeding offence on May 8, 2020.

Following the admission, a prosecuting lawyer withdrew other charges that Walsh was driving without a licence or insurance on that date.

Almost seven years ago, Walsh, from Danesfort Park West in south Belfast, totalled his red convertible Ferrari. That case came to a conclusion last week and a judicial referral was made to the police to investigate Walsh for alleged perjury.

On September 4, 2015, Walsh lost control of his £150,000 Ferrari California T on the Belfast Road in Holywood, crashing into two parked cars and then fleeing the scene, knowing he was well over the limit.

The crashed Ferrari

Dismissing his appeal at Belfast County Appeal Court, Judge Richard Greene QC labelled Walsh a “completely incredible witness” whose story “I do not believe a word of”.

Walsh was convicted of driving with excess alcohol, careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He was given a five-year driving ban and 75 hours of community service.

Having crashed into two cars and with the force of the impact shearing off the front passenger wheel, Walsh fled.

He tried to hide in bushes in the grounds of the offices of the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools.

However, he was followed by a witness and an off-duty police officer. The cop said that when he tried to help him stand, he was unsteady on his feet and his breath had a “strong smell of intoxicating liquor”.

Arrested for driving while unfit and taken to Bangor PSNI station, he initially refused to give an evidential sample. When he eventually did, he was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

In court on Friday, his solicitor said he still had two years of his ban left to serve. Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer imposed a £60 fine, three penalty points and a £15 offender levy for the speeding offence.

Walsh is due back in court on Wednesday over more driving offences. It’s alleged that on May 15 this year, he drove on the Malone Road while unfit, without a licence and insurance, and when police were investigating him for driving with excess alcohol, that he twice refused to provide a specimen.