Michael Tormey: More time granted for evidence in trial of man charged with Ballyfermot murder

Prosecutors have been granted another month to complete the book of evidence for the trial of a man charged with the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Mr Tormey, 49, was found on his driveway at Thomond Road at about 4.30 am on January 9 after returning from a family function.

The married father of three, who worked as a salesman and a doorman, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

Amy, his wife, and a young child were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Christopher Devine, 40, of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, was charged with his murder and was remanded in custody following a court appearance on January 19. However, he was granted bail in February.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed for trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

He faced his latest hearing before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Thursday. She noted the State needed more time to complete the book of evidence.

The judge remanded him on continuing bail to appear again on October 27 to be served and sent forward for trial.

At his first hearing, Detective Sergeant Ronan O'Reilly told the court Mr Devine "made no reply to the charge".