Men who used quad bikes in Wicklow Mountains ordered to do community service

The judge ordered the three men to put their mistake behind them and to carry out habitat restoration work

The three defendants photographed using quad bikes at the summit of Slievemaan Mountain near Lugnaquilla, County Wicklow.

Three young men have been ordered to carry out community service in the form of habitat restoration work and make donations to a wildlife charity after pleading guilty at Carlow District Court to the illegal use of quad bikes in the Wicklow Mountains.

Brian Keogh (20), James Keogh (20) and Oisin Traynor (19) of Donard, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to a breach under Regulation 29 of European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011-2021.

The case involved the illegal use of quad bikes within the Wicklow Mountains Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and was brought before Carlow District Court on February 2 by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS)

The case was presented by State Solicitor Gerald Meaney and the evidence was outlined by a NPWS ranger who highlighted how damaging quad bike use can be to the fragile habitats in the Special Area of Conservation.

The ranger said that on January 23, 2021, he responded to reports from concerned members of the public about quad bikes causing damage to the Wicklow Mountains SAC near Slievemaan Mountain.

Along with a member of An Garda Síochána, the ranger intercepted the quad bikers near Ballinfoyle Upper, County Wicklow.

District Court Judge Geraldine Carthy offered the three defendants a chance to put their mistake behind them and to carry out habitat restoration work in order to make amends.

She reserved her judgement and said if they satisfactorily carry out 30 hours of community service and make a €400 donation to a local wildlife charity, she will strike out the charges later in the year.