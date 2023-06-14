Men charged with €1.2m drugs haul were part of ‘sophisticated’ operation, court told

Gardaí alleged the accused were “trusted components of a capable and determined organised crime gang.”

TWO men charged over an estimated €1.2m drug seizure were involved in an “extremely sophisticated” drug manufacture and distribution operation, it has been alleged.

Ian Cullen (29) and Barry Thomas Eustace (39) were arrested after gardai discovered cocaine, heroin and cannabis along with suspected drugs production equipment at a compound in Co Kildare.

Judge Ciaran Liddy granted them bail at Dublin District Court despite garda objections and adjourned the cases for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Mr Cullen, of Deansrath Road, Clondalkin, Dublin and Mr Eustace of Upper Punchestown, Rathmore, Naas, Co Kildare are charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The court heard the accused were charged yesterday over the seizure in Celbridge, Co Kildare on June 12.

Gardai attached to the Dublin Crime Response Unit alleged the accused were both involved in an “extremely sophisticated operation” for the production, manufacture and distribution of illicit drugs and were “trusted components of a capable and determined organised crime gang.”

It was alleged they acted “in full knowledge” and their actions were critical to the operation.

Gardai said the estimated street value for the suspected drugs were €1.122 million for 16kg of cocaine, €60,000 for 3kg of cannabis herb and €112,000, all pending full analysis.

The total was €1.29 million.

Objecting to bail in Mr Cullen’s case, Garda Briain Kirwan said the accused was found on the land, which was accessed by a locked gate which he had control of a key for.

He initially told gardaí he was renting the land and was responsible for it and prefab structures on it, but in later interview, he did not account for his presence there and did not accept ownership or knowledge of the alleged drugs.

A vehicle at the site was found to contain an estimated €40,000 of heroin, the garda said. Inside Mr Cullen's Mercedes car, gardai found a key to a padlocked shutter on the rear of a white lorry.

The lorry, the "centre of activity" on the site contained various items suspected to be used in the manufacture and distribution of drugs, including hydraulic presses, a vacuum packing machine, electric blenders and weighing scales.

Questioning the garda, Mr Cullen’s solicitor Wayne Kenny said gardaí had “completely overreached” on the estimated value of the alleged drugs and strength of the proposed evidence.

He said it was a “huge”, 23-acre compound and the accused was in a yard at the front, feeding horses.

The gardai could not know the value of the alleged drugs because they had not been fully analysed yet, he said.

The key to the lands was not found on Mr Cullen’s person, he said.

On the analysis, Gda Kirwan said a sample was taken from each bag and the investigation was ongoing. Keys were found at “numerous sites” on the lands, he said.

The seized drugs

The accused gave a “no comment interview” but said “many people have access to the lands.”

Garda Tara Higgins objected to bail for Mr Eustace.

She said he was also found on the lands and had independent access to the site by means of a key to a locked gate.

It was alleged he told gardai he was aware of the presence of drugs at the site and that he would not be surprised if his DNA and fingerprints were found.

Gda Higgins said the vehicles at the site included a white Mercedes van with a “sophisticated concealment” compartment inside the underfloor where 300g of suspected heroin was found.

Mr Eustace’s lawyer said his client had worked at the site as a groundskeeper and argued that the only alleged admissions he made were in relation to seeing a small amount of cannabis.

On DNA or fingerprints being found, he had told the garda he worked all over the site, including the lorry where there were work tools.

The accused were presumed innocent, their lawyers said.

Judge Liddy granted bail to both men on condition that they sign on at their local garda stations, surrender their passports, provide contact numbers, live at their home addresses, observe curfews and have no contact with each other.

Mr Cullen’s bail was set at €5,000 cash and an independent surety of €10,000. The judge required a €7,500 surety from Mr Eustace. They were remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear in Cloverhill District Court on June 21.