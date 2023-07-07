Member of prolific Irish crime gang jailed for nine years after London raids

A member of a prolific Irish burglary gang suspected of stealing st£200,000 in a spate of robberies targeting vulnerable elderly people has been jailed for nine years.

This week Luke Connors (23) was sentenced in London where he had carried out a spate of robberies over a two-month period last year.

A local Neighbour Watch group played a key role in helping police to track down the violent burglary gang.

In one burglary an elderly man was stabbed with a screwdriver after being followed home by a group of masked men.

On Sunday, 4 September, a man in his 70s was on his way home from a pub in Ickenham, London, when he spotted men in masks looking suspicious, according to London Metropolitan Police.

Before he could enter his home, he was punched and stabbed with a screwdriver, and the gang also took the dashcam from his car.

Local residents provided police with CCTV footage, which helped investigating officers establish what car had been used by the criminals.

A joint investigation by Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad, local officers in north and west London, and other police forces in Hertfordshire and Thames Valley linked 11 burglaries to the gang.

The total value of items stolen was in the region of £200,000 of cash, jewellery and high value items.

Detectives reviewed hours of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition data, they carried out surveillance and on 1 November arrested Connors in Paddington Green.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery while two other men were also arrested, charged and await trial.

Following a two-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Connors was found guilty of both charges last week and on Monday sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moring, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Luke Connors committed violent burglaries in north and west London.

“By listening and working with residents we were able to investigate, detain and convict him for his heinous offences.”

A member of Ickenham Neighbourhood Watch praised the police investigation, saying: “This was a fantastic investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad and the North West/West Area investigation team who really engaged with our community.

“Residents were understandably very nervous, afraid even of giving evidence against the perpetrators. However, we all realise that unless our communities step forward and support our police then the criminals have won and we descend into a state of lawlessness.

“That simply cannot be allowed to happen. A brilliant investigation, well done.”