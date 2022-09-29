Melanie McCarthy-McNamara killer gets extra month for phone in jail

The 16-year-old was shot in the head as she sat in a car with her boyfriend and a friend at Brookview Way in Tallaght on February 8, 2012.

Melanie McCarthy-McNamara was 16 when she was shot dead

A courts killer was caught with a mobile phone in his cell after officers conducted a general search of the jail, a court heard.

Daniel McDonnell (27) was sentenced to one month in prison when he appeared in custody before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court.

The defendant, with a previous address at Brookview Lawn in Tallaght, admitted to possession of a mobile phone at Wheatfield Prison, Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin, on July 20, 2022.

The court heard the defendant had a number of previous convictions.

Melanie McCarthy-McNamara was 16 when she was shot dead

His defence said McDonnell was serving a life sentence. He had co-operated with authorities, the court heard.

McDonnell received a mandatory life sentence in 2014 after he was found guilty by a jury of killing teenager Melanie McCarthy-McNamara.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head as she sat in a car with her boyfriend and a friend at Brookview Way in Tallaght on February 8, 2012.

McDonnell had denied murdering Melanie, but he wrote two letters while in custody that were used as evidence.