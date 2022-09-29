Melanie McCarthy-McNamara killer gets extra month for phone in jail
The 16-year-old was shot in the head as she sat in a car with her boyfriend and a friend at Brookview Way in Tallaght on February 8, 2012.
A courts killer was caught with a mobile phone in his cell after officers conducted a general search of the jail, a court heard.
Daniel McDonnell (27) was sentenced to one month in prison when he appeared in custody before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court.
The defendant, with a previous address at Brookview Lawn in Tallaght, admitted to possession of a mobile phone at Wheatfield Prison, Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin, on July 20, 2022.
The court heard the defendant had a number of previous convictions.
Read more
His defence said McDonnell was serving a life sentence. He had co-operated with authorities, the court heard.
McDonnell received a mandatory life sentence in 2014 after he was found guilty by a jury of killing teenager Melanie McCarthy-McNamara.
The 16-year-old was shot in the head as she sat in a car with her boyfriend and a friend at Brookview Way in Tallaght on February 8, 2012.
McDonnell had denied murdering Melanie, but he wrote two letters while in custody that were used as evidence.
Today's Headlines
Fall from grace | How raid on Jonathan Dowdall’s home over Regency murder led to his conviction for torture
Serving time | Melanie McCarthy-McNamara killer gets extra month for phone in jail
'Driving erratically' | Five kids rescued from van and driver arrested after alleged garda car ramming in Cork
'Alleged breaches' | Gardaí seize Dáil laptop in probe into viewing of child abuse material online
GANGSTA IN PARADISE | Tributes paid to US Rapper Coolio after death aged 59
'Frantic' | Resident’s horror after spotting stabbed Ukrainian girl (8) through window in Clare
Smash of the ash | Referee ‘still shocked’ by alleged physical assault after Wexford junior hurling game
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
'disgusting crime' | Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald ‘welcomes’ ex colleague’s guilt over Regency hotel murder
Fat Chance | US navy scammer ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks asylum in Venezuela after fleeing house arrest