Meet the sculptor who swindled a grieving husband over his late wife’s gravestone

Cahal Og Newcombe was charged with fraud by false representation

This is the convicted grave ‘robber’ son of a former Sinn Fein councillor who defrauded a grieving husband out of £4,000.

Cahal Og Newcombe swindled the large sum of money from Charles Brolly who had paid him to provide a gravestone for his late wife which he failed to do.

The 43-year-old sculptor and stonemason kept the money for himself and last week couldn’t even be bothered to turn up at court to contest the charge or face his victim.

Newcombe, who was one of the sculptors who created the memorial stone for late biking legend Robert Dunlop, was a no-show at Coleraine Magistrates Court last Monday where instead of issuing a warrant for the conman’s arrest, District Judge Peter King carried on without him.

Newcombe, from the Kilmahamogue Road in Ballycastle is the son of ex-Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Newcombe who sat on Moyle District Council for several years before quitting the party in 2016 over the treatment of ex-MLA Daithi McKay.

He’s also the son of the respected late poet Heather Newcombe who penned several celebrated books but passed away in 2017 aged 67.

A source told the Sunday World: “He’s brought shame onto the family after taking over the family business from his dad almost 20 years ago.

“He was a talented sculptor and was involved with a lot of famous projects including the Robert Dunlop memorial stone but he’s blown it all now.

“His sister is a world-famous dancer, his mum was a much-loved poet in North Antrim and on Rathlin Island while his dad was well-respected as a councillor. Now Cahal Og has his own fame – but for all the wrong reasons.”

Cahill Og Newsome

He wasn’t at his rural home outside the seaside town when we called and though his business premises in the town still bears his name and has stock inside it was clear by the weeds growing inside that nobody had been there for a long time.

Cahal Og faced a single count of fraud by false representation between 9 September 2019 and 9 March 2020 by claiming that he would supply an engraved headstone to Mr Charles Brolly.

Taking the witness box for the brief hearing at Ballymena courthouse, Mr Brolly told a prosecuting lawyer there had been an agreement with Newcombe “that he would provide a headstone” for his late wife.

Over the course of numerous messages and mails, the Court heard that Newcombe “agreed that he would complete the works for the sum of £8,044” and that he had requested a £4,000 deposit which was duly transferred into his account.

From then, Mr Brolly said he had received no further correspondence from Newcombe and he himself had contacted Albion Stone who were due to supply the headstone, but they confirmed they hadn’t had any contact from Newcombe.

“Has there been any work in relation to the headstone,” enquired the PPS lawyer.

“None,” replied the grieving husband who also confirmed he had not had any of his money returned.

“I’m terribly sorry for your loss,” DJ King told Mr Brolly, “both in respect of your wife and having to go through this - it’s something that no one should have to face at such a difficult time.”

With defence counsel Grant Powles hamstrung in how he could present the case given his client’s non-attendance, the judge said if Newcombe “wants to play the chaotic admin card, he needs to be here.”

Cahil Og Newsome built Monument to Joey Dunlop

“I have no hesitation in finding the prosecution case established to the necessary standard so there will be a conviction,” declared DJ King, adding that “I can either have him arrested and brought here or I can start the process of having Mr Brolly properly compensated.”

Urging the judge to simply deal with the case, Mr Powles said Newcombe had “gave a full account to police to explain the circumstances and what’s happened is that he has fallen on hard times with business.”

Conceding that “it’s a very sensitive subject matter involved” in the fraud, he outlined how Newcombe was “suffering from mental health difficulties at the time and it may very well be that he is suffering once again.”

Making a compensation order of £4,000 in favour of Mr Brolly, DJ King also imposed a £500 fine and £15 offender levy for the fraud itself and warned that had there been any relevant criminal convictions, “at the very least I would have looked at a suspended prison sentence.”

Addressing Mr Brolly directly, the judge said although “I cannot promise that you will get a cheque for £4,000 any time soon but I can guarantee that Mr Newcombe will pay this amount.”

Describing it as a “distasteful case for a whole raft of reasons,” the judge said while payment may come slowly, “the court has ways of ensuring that the money is paid over - he will pay for this one way or another.”

His mum Heather was a native of Coleraine and was the author of several volumes of verse, including Almost Dancing (2004) and A Purse of Shadows (2010), and was a respected figure in Northern Ireland's literary landscape.

She led the Ballycastle Writers Group and was Director of the Rathlin Island residential festival.

When she died five years ago Playwright Martin Lynch described Heather's work A Purse of Shadows as "a mature, sure-handed, well-wrought collection of poems".