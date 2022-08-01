Medical report ordered in case of man ‘bitten on bicep’ during alleged home intrusion

It was alleged the occupier woke to find Cabra man Jason Kane sitting in his bedroom

Jason Kane allegedly trespassed and bit occupier of the home

The case against a man accused of trespassing in a house and biting the resident could be struck out if a medical report is not provided by the prosecution.

Jason Kane (29) allegedly bit into the man’s bicep in a scuffle when found intruding in his home.

Judge Bryan Smyth further adjourned the case at Dublin District Court but said a report on the man’s injuries would need to be produced by the next date.

Mr Kane, of St Attracta Road, Cabra, is charged with assault causing harm and trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear at Innisfallen Parade, Phibsborough on September 5, 2021.

It was alleged the occupier woke to find Mr Kane sitting in his bedroom.

He could provide no reason why he was there and the resident tried to detain him.

It was alleged Mr Kane “bit into the arm of the injured party” which resulted in a bite mark on his bicep.

It was also alleged he threw glass bottles, causing superficial cuts to the man’s finger and thumb.

The bite resulted in the skin being broken and the wound was open, the court heard.

Clinical notes did not refer to any possible infection or permanent scarring.

A medical report was previously ordered and the defence solicitor said there was no explanation why it was still not available.

The judge said it was needed for consideration of jurisdiction. He marked a September adjournment peremptory against the state, meaning the case could be struck out if there is no progress.