Mechanic pleads guilty to manslaughter of Det Gda Colm Horkan in Roscommon

However, when the murder charge was read by the registrar to Mr Silver (46) of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, he replied "not guilty" but added "guilty to manslaughter for reason of diminished responsibility".

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a garda in Co Roscommon, but guilty to his “manslaughter for reason of diminished responsibility”.

Mechanic Stephen Silver today appeared before the Central Criminal Court where a jury was sworn in for his trial for the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan (49).

Mr Silver has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Gda Horkan during the course of his duties in Castlerea on June 17, 2020.

However, when the murder charge was read by the registrar to Mr Silver (46) of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, he replied "not guilty" but added "guilty to manslaughter for reason of diminished responsibility".

Stephen Silver

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury panel before their selection that they should not serve as jurors if any of their immediate family were members of An Garda Síochána.

He told the jury of seven men and five women that the case was one of murder and that the trial would last up to seven weeks.

He then adjourned the matter to Friday, October 7.

If found guilty of the murder of Det Gda Horkan, Mr Silver faces a mandatory sentence of 40 years in jail.