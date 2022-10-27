Today's Headlines
Shocking | Gardaí confirm Belgian psychic Stefan Posschier died in ‘violent assault’ in Westmeath
making sweet music | New video shows Irish Queen of Country Philomena Begley in bed with Nathan Carter
burden of grief | Mum of murdered Nicola Furlong still grieving as killer to be released in 23 days
tragic | Irish woman (20s) who had suspected allergic reaction to coffee on holiday in Japan dies
Tell me Maur | Maura Higgins reveals she had a ‘drunken’ fling with a woman and shares orgasm tips
'ashamed' | Dublin receptionist who stole over €34k from former employer avoids jail
Appeal | Fraudster Catriona Carey to contest driving ban after initially pleading guilty to traffic offences
Head shots | Co Antrim man Liam Christie ‘was executed by two men as he slept’, court hears
horrified | Father-of-eight used mirrors and mobiles to spy on naked children at Donegal leisure centre
sick note | Mother charged with murder of her two children in Westmeath car fire remanded in custody