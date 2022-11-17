Meath thug jailed after leaving victim needing dental surgery and unable to eat solids

The vicious attack left the victim unable to eat solid food for weeks

A man has been jailed for two years for a vicious attack which left his victim unable to eat solid foods for weeks.

Michael ‘Michail’ Gilbert (32) from Brew’s Hill, Navan, Co Meath, attacked Jason Lallaway without warning after he claimed his victim had set fire to a motorbike belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s new partner — a claim denied by Mr Lallaway.

Gilbert punched Mr Lallaway multiple times in the face, knocking him to the ground, before his victim managed to get away.

Gilbert knocked out Mr Lallaway’s front tooth and left him needing stitches to his top and bottom lips in the assault on Carriage Road in the town in the early hours of October 8.

Mr Lallaway (36) said he had to have multiple dental surgeries as a result of the assault and was unable to eat solid foods.

In his victim impact statement, he said: “I can’t feel or eat on the right side of my mouth and have had to endure invasive and painful procedures.”

He said he lost over a stone in weight over a lengthy period after the attack because he couldn’t eat solid foods, and had 10 dental procedures including bone grafts, wiring of his teeth and implants.

He said the procedures cost him €7,000 and he was also down around €2,000 in wages as a result of missing work.

He said he was also in fear Gilbert would attack him again after he made a statement to gardai.

“I was worried I’d come into contact with Gilbert in Navan and he’d assault me again for making a complaint against him,” he said.

“This assault has had a huge impact on me. I was assaulted for no reason on a night out and I have to live with the injuries.”

Gilbert had initially denied the charges but changed his plea to guilty after a number of witnesses had given evidence at Trim Circuit Court.

The trial had heard evidence from Mr Lallaway that he knew Gilbert for a number of years and they had both been in a flat of a mutual acquaintance drinking in the early hours of October 8, 2020.

They left the flat with other men to go home but the group split to go their separate ways and the victim and Gilbert were walking together.

As they were about to part company on Carriage Road the victim said Gilbert attacked him without warning and punched him multiple times, knocking him to the ground.

Mr Lallaway managed to escape and made his way home.

The trial also heard from his mother who said he arrived at her doorstep injured and said: “Mammy, I was beat. I was jumped”.

He was then taken to hospital.

Gilbert had claimed Mr Lallaway had burnt a motorbike belonging to his ex-girlfriend Emma Harkin’s new partner, which was denied by Mr Lallaway.

The court heard Gilbert is a father-of-six who has 20 previous convictions for assault, criminal damage, public order, stealing cars, trespass and road traffic offences.

He was previously jailed for another assault in 2011.

He has been in prison since the summer after pleading guilty to the attack after the trial was already underway.

While in prison he received two P19 reports for committing breaches of discipline.

Judge Crowe described the assault as an “unprovoked vicious attack” and noted Gilbert had anger management and alcohol issues.

She said the headline sentence for the attack was two-and-a-half years but in light of a number of mitigating circumstances she would impose a two year sentence.