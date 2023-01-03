Meath man (22) caught with cannabis in waistband of his trousers avoids conviction
Defence solicitor John O’Doherty previously said Farrell was selling to fund his own addiction.
A young man who had hidden cannabis in the waistband of his trousers was selling to feed his own habit, a court has heard.
Nathan Farrell (22) had lost his father two months before the drugs stop.
Judge David McHugh struck out the charges after Farrell made a contribution to charity and completed the restorative justice programme.
The defendant, of Townspark Manor, Kells, Co Meath, previously admitted possession of cannabis, as well as having the drug for sale or supply, at Blanchardstown Road North in Blanchardstown on February 23, 2020.
Read more
Sergeant Maria Callaghan had told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were on patrol when they saw a car pull out of Corduff Grove.
Gardaí stopped the car on Blanchardstown Road and got a strong smell of cannabis. Sgt Callaghan said there were four occupants in the car, and Farrell was a front-seat passenger.
He was searched and found with cannabis, with a street value of €516, which was concealed in a plastic bag in the waistband of his trousers.
The court heard Farrell had never been in trouble before.
Defence solicitor John O’Doherty previously said Farrell was selling to fund his own addiction.
Mr O’Doherty said Farrell’s father had died two months before this incident, and he had struggled after his death.
Judge McHugh ordered Farrell to continue with counselling and he struck out the charges after he heard the defendant had completed the restorative justice programme.
Today's Headlines
manhunt | Interpol releases details of two Irishmen who feature on their Most Wanted List
INFANT-ILE | FIFA boss Gianni Infantino caught taking selfie in front of Pele’s open casket
transfer request | Molly and Tom Martens want retrial for murder of Jason Corbett moved to new location
pot luck | Meath man (22) caught with cannabis in waistband of his trousers avoids conviction
TRAGIC VICTIM | Social media played vital role in tracking final movements of Bruna Fonseca (28)
CHARGED | Six due in court over violent incident in Killarney Direct provision Centre
OH DANNY JOY | Loved-up Daniel O’Donnell renews wedding vows with wife Majella
HOSPITALISED | NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field
charged | Man (40s) charged over Cork ‘bottle attack’ that left victim needing blood transfusion
big call | Mayo boss Kevin McStay ‘hopeful’ Lee Keegan will play on and expects decision in coming days