Mayo rapist bragged about running own takeaway after victim ‘tormented’ by colleagues

Twisted rapist Shane Noonan bragged of his success running his own takeaway, despite some former colleagues knowing and joking about his brutal rape of a young woman.

Noonan (28) of Castlehilll Park, Turlough Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty to rape of Ciara Mangan when she was just 18 at a party in Castlebar, on May 11, 2013.

He was sentenced to eight years in jail last week, with one year suspended. After his conviction, Ms Mangan waived her right to anonymity so her attacker could be named.

Ms Mangan, who worked with Mr Noonan in McDonald’s in Castlebar at the time, revealed their colleagues knew of the attack and subjected her to vile rape songs and “jokes”.

Later, Noonan went on to run another fast-food outlet in Co Mayo.

In an interview, shameless Noonan boasted of the success of Shane’s Diner, a fast-food restaurant he ran in Turlough before his conviction.

In 2017, he told The Connacht Telegraph how a local man had approached him and asked him to run the new business.

Noonan was working in an e-cigarette shop at the time and had previously worked in McDonald’s and another local restaurant.

He subsequently rented the diner and opened for business in 2017.

One of Noonan’s colleagues from a previous restaurant job worked alongside him.

The predator boasted his opening night was “just bananas. It was a great start” and they “had to start it all from scratch”.

“We opened at 5pm and we did not get a chance to sit down until 10.30pm It was very busy.”

The fast food diner had seating for 20 and Noonan claimed it “would be fairly full” most evenings.

He added: “We have got our own app which can be downloaded on the phone and you can order for delivery or collection.

It’s understood the diner is now permanently closed.

The interview has since been removed from The Connacht Telegraph’s website.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last week, brave Ciara revealed how Noonan attacked her.

“I was invited to go to a party that I didn’t really want to go to but I was being pressured a little bit to go.

“Within an hour of arriving at the party, I was falling asleep basically, my hearing was muffled, my vision was blurry. I couldn’t stand without leaning onto the . And I was trying my best not to fall asleep. I just couldn’t stay awake really.

“Shane Noonan made a beeline over for me from across the room and demanded we go upstairs. I said no. And he was kind of angry. So I’m scared. He took me into the bathroom and locked the door and demanded that I get on the floor. And I began falling asleep. And I woke up to the force of him raping me.”

Ms Mangan said she couldn’t fight Noonan off as she had “no energy, no strength”

She was too afraid to report the assault, was unable to walk down the street alone in Castlebar and later moved away.

​After the assault, she was “tormented” at work by colleagues: “It was common knowledge among everybody that the rape had occurred. And then the tormenting began. The tormenting was singing rape songs and rape comments for a long time.”

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Rape Crisis Centre on Freephone: 1800 77 88 88.