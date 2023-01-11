Mary Lowry due in court over fatal road crash that claimed life of biker

Gardai launched an investigation in relation to the crash and later charged Ms Lowry who first appeared in court in November 2022

Mary Lowry is due in court on January 25 over a fatal road crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The 59-year-old with an address in Dundrum, Co Tipperary, is due to appear before Nenagh District Court after she was charged with careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly in December 2021.

Mr Connolly (51) who was from Skehennarinky, had been riding the motorbike with his son as a pillion passenger at Spring House, Bansha on a charity bike outing when the accident occurred.

Gardai launched an investigation in relation to the crash and later charged Ms Lowry who first appeared in court in November 2022.

It is understood that Ms Lowry, appeared before Thurles District Court just before Christmas and is due back again, in Nenagh, in two weeks’ time.

Ms Lowry faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison and/or a fine not exceeding €10,000 If convicted.

Recently the Court of Appeal decided the law does not require a mandatory driving ban for those convicted of careless driving causing death, if it is their first offence.