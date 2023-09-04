Married Dublin couple to face trial over seizure of prescription drugs

It is also alleged they had body massage oil vials containing a prescription-only product

Pictured: Saulius Daunaravicius and his wife, Kristina Daunaraviciene, from Saggart, Co Dublin leaving court (IrishPhotoDesk.ie)

A married couple has been sent forward for trial over a substantial prescription medicine seizure in Dublin.

Saulius Daunaravicius and his wife Kristina Daunaraviciene, of Swiftwood, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, were served with books of evidence at Dublin District Court today.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

They have yet to indicate a plea, and both face charges under the Irish Medicines Board Act.

They both face 22 counts of keeping for supply without a prescription for various medicinal products: Stanozolol Ampoules, Oxymetholone, ZPHC green, pink, brown and blue tablets, Clenbuterol, “unknown white tablets”, Trenbolone Enanthate vials, Trenbolone Acetate vials.

It is also alleged they had body massage oil vials containing a prescription-only product.

The offence allegedly occurred at their home address on or about September 23, 2022.

It is also alleged that while not lawfully conducting a retail pharmacy business, they unlawfully placed medicinal products on the market.

Mr Daunaravicius alone has an extra charge for failing to provide an authorised officer with his mobile phone or its whereabouts when requested.

The value or quantity of medicine was not given, but a decision was made that the case was too serious to be heard at the District Court level.

That means they face trial on indictment, which, on conviction, has broader sentencing powers.

Judge Anthony Halpin granted a return for trial order, sending them forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on October 12. There was no objection to bail set at €200.

The pair spoke only to confirm they understood the judge’s warning that they were obliged to inform the prosecution if they intended to use alibis in their defence.

Legal aid was granted due to the seriousness of the case.