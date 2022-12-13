Man’s body discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ at Dublin house
The discovery was made shortly before 3pm in Ballybrack.
The body of a man in his 40s has been found in a house in south Dublin.
The discovery was made shortly before 3pm in Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack.
The body remains at the scene.
Gardai at Shankill are investigating. They say the body was found in “unexplained circumstances”.
“Shortly before 3pm, the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a residential property at Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack,” a spokesperson said.
"The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.
The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested,” the statement added.
Investigations are continuing.
