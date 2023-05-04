Man with PTSD smashed up cars on anniversary of friends’ deaths in Wicklow explosion

The solicitor said Martin was a retired printer who had suffered PTSD ever since his friends were killed in an orienteering tragedy in 1979

A printer suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after his friends were killed in the Wicklow Mountains more than 40 years ago smashed up his neighbours’ cars on the anniversary of the tragedy, a court has heard.

Gary Martin (56) was in a “highly distressed and emotional state” when he picked up a broken golf club and smashed the car windows.

Martin was standing beside his best friend when a group of teenagers engaging in an orienteering activity triggered an explosive device which subsequently detonated in the Glen of Imaal on April 15, 1979.

His best friend was one of three boys who died that day, with 15 injured.

Judge John O’Leary said the circumstances of the case were extremely sympathetic and Martin witnessed a dreadful event when he was a boy.

However, if a person commits a crime then they have to pay for it, he said. The judge fined Martin €400.

The defendant admitted counts of criminal damage at Mount Andrew Avenue, Lucan, on April 16, 2021.

Garda Sean Brennan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were called around 2am after reports that a man was smashing windows in cars.

Gda Brennan said Martin had the broken shaft of a golf club and used it to break the windows of three of his neighbours’ cars.

He said Martin also threw the golf club shaft at the front door of one of the houses, where one of the injured parties was standing.

Gda Brennan said Martin had paid some compensation to his victims, and others had organised window repairs through their car insurance.

In a separate incident, Gda Brian Hally said gardaí were called at 9.45am on the same date, April 16, 2021, following reports a man was banging on doors in the Lucan area.

The defendant was aggressive toward gardaí and was arrested, Gda Hally said.

The court heard Martin had not been in trouble since these incidents.

Martin’s defence solicitor said Martin was ashamed of his actions. There was no history between him and his neighbours and this was a random incident.

The solicitor said Martin was a retired printer who had suffered PTSD ever since his friends were killed in an orienteering tragedy in 1979.

This PTSD worsened during the pandemic, the court heard, and Martin was depressed.

He was deeply remorseful of his behaviour, and his solicitor asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.