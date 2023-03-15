Man who was high when he trashed Airbnb and assaulted owners admits he is cocaine dealer

The TV was smashed and Robertson had dug multiple holes in the walls. Since the incident, rental of the cottage has sadly ceased

A Belfast man who was high on drink and drugs when he trashed an Airbnb and assaulted the owners today admitted that he is a cocaine dealer.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, 21-year-old Kyle Robertson entered guilty pleas to two drug offences, having cocaine and having the class A drug with intent to supply on 26 February last year.

Robertson, from Malvern Way in Belfast, did however deny a further charge of possessing criminal property on the same date but defence counsel Neil Moore told the court “there are ongoing discussions.”

“It really comes down to quantum,” said prosecuting counsel Mark Farrell and freeing Robertson on bail, Judge Alistair Devlin adjourned the case to 17 April for review.

Six weeks ago Robertson stood in the same dock and narrowly escaped going to prison after he admitted assault and criminal damage, offences committed on the same date he was arrested for tue drug offences.

In that case, the court heard that at around 9pm on 26 February last year, the police were alerted to an incident at an Airbnb property just outside Ballymena.

When they arrived, the owners reported how they had answered a knock at their door to be confronted by Robertson’s girlfriend in a distressed state, her face covered in blood.

“On investigation, the owners found that the rental unit had been trashed and the defendant had left,” said prosecuting barrister Suzanne Gallagher adding however that Robertson came back later and having gone back into the property, assaulted the two owners.

The first victim told cops how Robertson “kicked her on the left shin” and then having grabbed her phone, stormed off with it outside but came back again and having kicked his way through the door, he “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against one of the counters causing pain in her side and tenderness to her throat.”

“At this stage, the defendant went as if to assault his girlfriend but the victim shouted at him that the police were coming and he again left the rental unit,” said the barrister.

She told the court that once outside, Robertson “grabbed hold of something and started hitting her vehicle,” causing large dents to the rear driver’s side door before leaving a chunk of glass buried in a tyre.

It was while Robertson was destroying the car that he also assaulted the co-owner, “slamming her twice” into a wall until he “became distracted” and left her be.

The victim was so terrified, said Ms Gallagher, that she hid under a bush until the police arrived and the lawyer suggested the multiple 999 calls “highlight how long this incident went on for and how distressing it was for the parties involved.”

The court heard that as far as the amount of damage was concerned, the TV was smashed, Robertson had dug multiple holes in the walls and had upturned furniture.

With a bill running into the thousands of pounds, one of the owners took time off from her usual work to put the cottage right but it is understood that since the incident, rental of the pretty cottage has sadly ceased.

Sentencing Robertson, Judge Devlin warned him the combination order of two years probation and 80 hours community service was a “direct alternative” to sending the 21-year-old to jail.

Also ordering Robertson to pay £2,500 compensation, Judge Devlin warned him that if he breached probation or did not complete his CSO hours, he would face a custodial sentence.