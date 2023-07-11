Man who travelled to Canada from Dublin during Covid lockdown avoids conviction

Vinicius Brixel (32) came to Ireland from Brazil and was in a long-distance relationship with his partner who was living in Canada

A man who travelled to Dublin Airport to leave the country during Covid lockdown was in a long-distance relationship and concerned for his girlfriend’s well-being.

Vinicius Brixel (32) decided to travel to Canada during the pandemic in breach of the temporary restrictions to see if his partner “was OK”, a court heard.

Judge Máire Conneely struck the case out after the accused made a €150 charity donation.

Brixel, of Garryowen Road, Limerick, pleaded guilty to contravening the Health Act by travelling to an airport for the purpose of leaving the State.

Dublin District Court heard the accused went to the airport in May 31, 2021, in breach of Covid regulations at the time.

Brixel came to Ireland from Brazil and was in a long-distance relationship with his partner who was living in Canada, his solicitor said.

They had a discussion about how she was coping, she said things were very difficult and she was having a serious dip in her mental health at the time, Brixel’s solicitor said.

He was concerned for her well-being and state of mind when he made a decision to leave the jurisdiction.

“He was going over to see if she was OK,” the defence solicitor said. “He knows what he did was wrong and he’s remorseful.” The accused was now living and working in France and hoped the court would not convict him.

Judge Conneely said she was taking account of the circumstances and the fact the accused came back to Ireland to meet the charge.