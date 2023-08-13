Man who told judge he was the ‘King of Ireland’ changes name by deed poll

Failed former council election candidate James Carey made headlines around the world last month after he identified himself as “His Majesty, the Sovereign King of Ireland”

James Carey has taken on several legal wrangles over the last decade

A MAN who proclaimed himself ‘the Sovereign King of Ireland’ during a failed court case, has now made it official by legally changing his name by deed poll to ‘King James’.

Undeterred, Carey from Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, who has been involved in several remarkable legal cases since first running for office in 2009, later confirmed his intention to appeal.

And not one for half measures, the Sunday World has also established how, on February 21 this year, Carey legally changed his name to Rí James Patrick Iago Lacey Switzer Lindsay Windsor Kenny Ahern.

Ri is the Irish for King.

Carey came to prominence last month when, appearing before civil court in Dublin, he claimed a garda who issued him with a speeding ticket had no lawful right to do so, nor did the garda have a lawful right to approach him.

Carey, who was ticketed for going five km/h over the limit, told Judge Martin Nolan he had been driving on one of his “private highways” when he was stopped.

Carey also took issue with Bus Eireann after he was told by a driver that he and his dog could not board a bus after his car broke down.

He said the bus was part of his privately-owned public bus fleet and said the driver had no jurisdiction in refusing him access.

Carey outside the Circuit Civil Court in Dublin

At the start of the hearing, Judge Nolan told Carey that there would be no representation on behalf of An Garda Siochana or Bus Eireann.

Carey subsequently claimed that he was entitled to both orders he sought because of this.

Judge Nolan told Carey that there was no king of Ireland and that his proceedings disclosed no proper cause of action.

Such an order would amount to treason, Carey said.

“I own Ireland, I rule Ireland and I am your legal employer,” Carey told Judge Nolan.

But the judge struck out both Carey’s applications, with Carey saying he would appeal the decision.