Man who told gardai ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ after shouting ‘f**k foreigners’ is fined

“I was angry, it was the heat of the moment,” Barrett said in evidence

Darren Barrett said comments were made in 'the heat of the moment'

A man shouted “Tiocfaidh ár lá” at gardaí when they found him making abusive remarks about “foreigners” in a street disturbance in central Dublin.

Darren Barrett (31) denied a public order charge, claiming he had been assaulted and made the comments in “the heat of the moment”.

Judge Treasa Kelly found him guilty and fined him €200. Barrett, of The Grove, St Marnock’s Bay, Portmarnock pleaded not guilty to causing a breach of the peace on November 1 last year.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were first called to a report that a man was being threatening and abusive to passengers at the Four Courts Luas stop.

They were given a description of a man with a red beard and they heard shouting from the direction of Capel Street.

Gardaí found the accused saying “f**k foreigners, they should go back to their own country”. He was abusive to the garda, shouting “Tiocfaidh ár lá”. In response when cautioned he repeated: “Tiocfaidh ár lá.”

Landlord ‘disposed of’ €40k of evicted widow’s possessions including husband’s wedding ring

Cop killer Aaron Brady and gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy lock horns behind bars

“I got pissed off because I got assaulted and nobody else was arrested, I was angry, it was the heat of the moment,” Barrett said in evidence, accepting that he did make the remarks.

Barrett’s lawyer argued there was evidence of “distasteful or rude” language but not of behaviour likely to cause violence, and it did not meet the criminal “threshold”.

“His words in the current climate, in relation to foreigners… that is very unwelcome language,” Judge Kelly said.

“He can’t take his situation out on the public and the guards.”