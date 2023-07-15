Man who threatened to petrol bomb a garda’s house is spared jail

Judge Bryan Smyth noted that the threat had a “deeply unsettling effect” on the victim, but he gave the accused an eight-month suspended sentence given the circumstances.

A father-of-two who threatened to petrol bomb a garda’s house while “manic” and having a mental health crisis has been spared jail.

David O’Sullivan (29) made the threat after gardaí responded to an emergency call he had made while “heavily intoxicated”, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth noted that the threat had a “deeply unsettling effect” on the victim, but he gave the accused an eight-month suspended sentence given the circumstances.

O’Sullivan, from Offington Manor, Sutton, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a garda and threatening to cause criminal damage to his home.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Harbour Road, Howth, on April 19 last year, where O’Sullivan was acting in a very erratic manner.

“He threatened to petrol bomb [the garda’s] residence and said that he knew where he lived,” Sergeant Tony Flanagan said.

The accused had been drinking, had an “acute mental health crisis” and when gardaí arrived he was “effectively manic”, his lawyer said.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he had to be sedated.

O’Sullivan accepted he “said what he said” and apologised, his lawyer said. The accused had been in homeless services for a number of years, suffered mental health issues and turned to drugs to self-medicate. ​

This incident had been a catalyst for him to “straighten things out” and he had been in treatment since then.

Judge Smyth said a sentence was warranted but he suspended it for two years in view of the mitigation.