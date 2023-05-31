Man who stole Christmas decorations blasted for wearing shorts and t-shirt to court
“Next time you come before my court if you come dressed like that, you will be in the cells”
A judge today roasted a man who turned up at court in a T-shirt and shorts.
The scorching weather continues but one man received a frosty welcome when he wore clothes more suitable for the beach to a court hearing.
William Magennis was before Limavady Magistrates Court charged with stealing Christmas decorations from a shop in the County Derry town.
However, magistrate, Peter King, was furious at what the 29-year-old defendant was wearing.
“This is a court of law, it is not a five-a-side football field,” said Judge King.
Read more
“Next time you come before my court if you come dressed like that, you will be in the cells.
“I can’t imagine you dressing in a more disrespectful way.
“How on earth you thought it was a good idea to appear in a T-shirt and shorts is beyond me?”
When asked why he was dressed the way he was, Magennis, from Victoria Parade in Belfast, said it was “all I had at the moment”.
As well as stealing the Christmas decorations, Magennis was also convicted of stealing bedding, cosmetic products and household goods from Home Bargains in Limavady on separate dates in November last year.
He was fined a total of £200.
Judge King noted Magennis had only one previous conviction and said he was prepared to “put your attire down to a lack of experience of the court system”.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Teenage girl killed in tragic tractor crash in Cavan had only arrived from UK
Heal-ers | Una Healy thanks hospital staff for taking care of daughter Aoife after injury
CHILLY RECEPTION | Man who stole Christmas decorations blasted for wearing shorts and t-shirt to court
smoked out | Irish woman arrested in Spain after cops bust ‘fake’ cannabis clubs
Guard of Honour | Gardaí pay tribute to Paul Mescal’s mum Dearbhla as she retires after 30 years
TRAGIC ACCIDENT | Boy (12) who died in crash with a truck took mum’s car as she slept, inquest hears
Breaking | Former NI footballer Paddy McCourt found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in bar
'Heartbreaking' | Elderly couple forced to wait two hours for ambulance lying ‘in middle of the road’
High speed car chase in Tallaght
In Da Dub | 50 Cent adds second Dublin date to his ‘Final Lap Tour’