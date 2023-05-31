Man who stole Christmas decorations blasted for wearing shorts and t-shirt to court

“Next time you come before my court if you come dressed like that, you will be in the cells”

A judge today roasted a man who turned up at court in a T-shirt and shorts.

The scorching weather continues but one man received a frosty welcome when he wore clothes more suitable for the beach to a court hearing.

William Magennis was before Limavady Magistrates Court charged with stealing Christmas decorations from a shop in the County Derry town.

However, magistrate, Peter King, was furious at what the 29-year-old defendant was wearing.

“This is a court of law, it is not a five-a-side football field,” said Judge King.

“Next time you come before my court if you come dressed like that, you will be in the cells.

“I can’t imagine you dressing in a more disrespectful way.

“How on earth you thought it was a good idea to appear in a T-shirt and shorts is beyond me?”

When asked why he was dressed the way he was, Magennis, from Victoria Parade in Belfast, said it was “all I had at the moment”.

As well as stealing the Christmas decorations, Magennis was also convicted of stealing bedding, cosmetic products and household goods from Home Bargains in Limavady on separate dates in November last year.

He was fined a total of £200.

Judge King noted Magennis had only one previous conviction and said he was prepared to “put your attire down to a lack of experience of the court system”.