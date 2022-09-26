Man who smashed bottle outside Dublin bar has had a ‘Jekyll and Hyde transformation’
Man with 152 previous convictions at court with ‘glowing reports’ for tackling his problems
A drunken man who violently smashed a bottle at a doorman’s feet outside a well-known Dublin bar had been through a “Jekyll and Hyde” transformation, a court heard.
Remigijus Kvedaras (43), had 152 previous criminal convictions but came to court with “glowing” reports about how he had tackled his problems.
Judge John Hughes gave him a three-month suspended sentence.
The accused, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
Dublin District Court heard Kvedaras approached Pantibar on Capel Street on June 20, 2019 in an intoxicated state, with a bottle in his hand.
He was refused entry and became aggressive, throwing the bottle on the ground in a violent manner at the security man’s feet, where it smashed.
Read more
He was arrested nearby and stated “he only wanted to go into Pantibar for a drink”.
On May 9, 2021, he was found with blood on his hands and face, fighting with a man on the ground at Fleet Street.
He was holding the man by the neck, would not let go and they shouted obscenities at each other, the court heard.
Kvedaras, from Lithuania, had been in Ireland for eight years, lost a construction job and alcohol had “been a vice,” his lawyer said. He had made efforts to address his problem.
The judge noted the “Jekyll and Hyde transformation of the accused”.
He suspended the three months for two years on condition the accused completes an alcohol addiction course.
Today's Headlines
'Aggressive' | Man who smashed bottle outside Dublin bar has had a ‘Jekyll and Hyde transformation’
Video shows car hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Cork
Public appeal | Family ‘very concerned’ for missing Kerry man Donal Kennedy (33)
EXCLUSIVE | Insider reveals how Kinahan cartel money-man Johnny Morrissey built up criminal empire in Spain
Kerry worrying | Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion's return to Dubs squad dampen spirits in Kerry
Helping hand | Free textbooks, smaller classes and extra school bus places expected in Budget
Traffic incident | Female driver injured in two-vehicle crash near Dublin city centre
Molly-Yay | Molly Mae Hague and boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury are expecting their first child
REVEALED | Meet the five men charged with being part of crime gang that targets elderly and Asian people
NERO TO ZERO | Drinks company allegedly used by Johnny Morrissey to fund ‘Rolls Royce lifestyle’ drowning in debt