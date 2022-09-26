Man who smashed bottle outside Dublin bar has had a ‘Jekyll and Hyde transformation’

Man with 152 previous convictions at court with ‘glowing reports’ for tackling his problems

Remigijus Kvedaras of no fixed address, charged with public order offences.

A drunken man who violently smashed a bottle at a doorman’s feet outside a well-known Dublin bar had been through a “Jekyll and Hyde” transformation, a court heard.

Remigijus Kvedaras (43), had 152 previous criminal convictions but came to court with “glowing” reports about how he had tackled his problems.

Judge John Hughes gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

The accused, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard Kvedaras approached Pantibar on Capel Street on June 20, 2019 in an intoxicated state, with a bottle in his hand.

He was refused entry and became aggressive, throwing the bottle on the ground in a violent manner at the security man’s feet, where it smashed.

He was arrested nearby and stated “he only wanted to go into Pantibar for a drink”.

On May 9, 2021, he was found with blood on his hands and face, fighting with a man on the ground at Fleet Street.

He was holding the man by the neck, would not let go and they shouted obscenities at each other, the court heard.

Kvedaras, from Lithuania, had been in Ireland for eight years, lost a construction job and alcohol had “been a vice,” his lawyer said. He had made efforts to address his problem.

The judge noted the “Jekyll and Hyde transformation of the accused”.

He suspended the three months for two years on condition the accused completes an alcohol addiction course.