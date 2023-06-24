Man who smashed a window with golf club was on a ‘binge drinking episode’

The defendant’s previous offending was “quite sporadic” and alcohol was “his main crux”.

A truck driver arrested for using a golf club to smash a window at an apartment he lived in was having a binge-drinking episode, a court has heard.

Darren Saul (45) was in an apartment provided by a housing charity when he broke the window.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him until December to pay compensation but warned Saul that otherwise, he would be spending Christmas in prison.

Saul, of Castlegate Way, Adamstown, Lucan, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí were called to the address last January 21 after it was reported that a person was smashing plates and causing damage inside an apartment.

When they arrived, they saw Saul striking a window in the apartment with a golf club, causing it to shatter.

He threw the club when gardaí approached and arrested him. The value of the damage was €200. Saul had previous convictions but none were for criminal damage.

The court heard the apartment was provided by Fr Peter McVerry’s Trust and the accused was now back living there.

He had suffered family bereavements at the time which led to the binge-drinking episode, his barrister said.

Saul’s previous offending was “quite sporadic” and alcohol was “his main crux”.

Judge Jones said he would strike the charge out if compensation was paid; otherwise the accused would be jailed for three months.